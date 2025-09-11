Trump to award Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom after campus assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, after the conservative personality was shot and killed on a university campus on Wednesday.

"I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The day of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing. That we will have a very big crowd. Very, very big."

Speaking at a Pentagon ceremony, Trump described Kirk as "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people." He added that the ceremony date would be announced soon, but promised "a very big crowd. Very, very big."

"I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on," Trump said.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

Kirk, 31, co-founded the conservative student group Turning Point USA in 2012 and built it into one of the most influential youth organizations on the political right. Known for his fiery campus appearances and a massive social media presence, Kirk was a staunch supporter of Trump and a frequent critic of liberal institutions.

Kirk was speaking at a "Prove Me Wrong" debate at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, an event where he invited students to challenge his political and cultural views.

A shot rang out around noon local time on Wednesday, and Kirk fell from his chair.

The shooter remains at large, though the weapon has been recovered. Event organizers estimate some 3,000 people had been in attendance at the school.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded to individuals who have made "especially meritorious" contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or cultural and public endeavors.

Kirk would join a list of recipients from presidents, lawmakers and foreign leaders to athletes, entertainers and human rights figures.

'DARK MOMENT FOR AMERICA': TRUMP DECLARES CHARLIE KIRK'S VOICE 'BIGGER AND GRANDER' AFTER ASSASSINATION

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also commemorated Kirk during the wreath laying ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"The young soldiers who take the oath give me hope. The young cops who wear the badge give me hope. The young firefighters answered the call. Give me hope. The young agents who patrol our border give me hope. The life example and even death of Christ follower, American patriot Charlie Kirk give me hope," he said.

"Sheer courage, no matter the arena. Charlie, we love you know that you have heard the Lord's words. Well done, good and faithful servant. Full heart, clear eyes."

On Wednesday after the shooting, Trump called it a "dark day for America."

"It's a long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year," he said.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In death, Trump said, "Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before."