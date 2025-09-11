Trump attending Yankees game on 24th anniversary of Sept 11 attacks following Pentagon ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he will attend the New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events over the years but has not attended a baseball game during his second term.

In 2019, Trump, then in his first term as president, attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in the nation's capital. He also attended the World Series between the Astros and Atlanta Braves in 2021, roughly a year after losing the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

Trump said in 2020 that he was set to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game, but it never happened due to a "strong focus" on the pandemic.

The Yankees urged fans for Thursday's game to "budget extra time for entry due to enhanced security measures at all Yankee Stadium entrances." Gates usually open an hour and a half before first pitch, but on Thursday, gates will open at 4 p.m. ET for the 7:05 p.m. game.

Fans were also encouraged to take public transportation due to street closures and added limitations on what would be allowed inside the stadium.

Security may be boosted even further following the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday in Utah. The Yankees honored Kirk with a moment of silence hours after.

Trump will attend the game after speaking at the Pentagon for a 9/11 ceremony. Vice President JD Vance was in Lower Manhattan earlier in the day.

There will be pregame ceremonies to honor the victims and heroes of the attacks. It is not yet known how, or if, Trump will participate.

The Yankees have lost each of the first two games in this series against Detroit as they fight for an AL East title, while the Tigers are running away with the AL Central.

