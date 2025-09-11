Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Yankees

Trump attending Yankees game on 24th anniversary of Sept 11 attacks following Pentagon ceremony

Yankee Stadium gates are opening 90 minutes earlier than usual

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
NYC Mayor Adams remembers 9/11 attacks, 24 years later Video

NYC Mayor Adams remembers 9/11 attacks, 24 years later

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks 24 years ago and discuss President Donald Trump’s expected visit.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he will attend the New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events over the years but has not attended a baseball game during his second term.

In 2019, Trump, then in his first term as president, attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in the nation's capital. He also attended the World Series between the Astros and Atlanta Braves in 2021, roughly a year after losing the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

Trump throwing baseball

President Donald Trump plays catch with Mariano Rivera (off-frame) during a Major League Baseball Opening Day event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said in 2020 that he was set to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game, but it never happened due to a "strong focus" on the pandemic.

The Yankees urged fans for Thursday's game to "budget extra time for entry due to enhanced security measures at all Yankee Stadium entrances." Gates usually open an hour and a half before first pitch, but on Thursday, gates will open at 4 p.m. ET for the 7:05 p.m. game.

Fans were also encouraged to take public transportation due to street closures and added limitations on what would be allowed inside the stadium.

Trump throwing baseball

President Donald Trump throws a baseball on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Security may be boosted even further following the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday in Utah. The Yankees honored Kirk with a moment of silence hours after.

Trump will attend the game after speaking at the Pentagon for a 9/11 ceremony. Vice President JD Vance was in Lower Manhattan earlier in the day.

There will be pregame ceremonies to honor the victims and heroes of the attacks. It is not yet known how, or if, Trump will participate.

Yankees honor Charlie Kirk

The main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the game against the Detroit Tigers. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

The Yankees have lost each of the first two games in this series against Detroit as they fight for an AL East title, while the Tigers are running away with the AL Central.

