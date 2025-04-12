Trump confirms UFC 314 attendance, reveals his pick for the biggest winner

MIAMI — President Donald Trump will be walking out at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center on Saturday night.

Trump is expected to be joined by DOGE policy advisor Elon Musk, who was seen walking down from Air Force One. Several other members of his administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, will reportedly be with him as well.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, where he revealed who he believed would be the biggest winner in Miami.

"You have a lot of good fights," Trump said. "Who's going to win? Dana White. Dana White is going to win."

Of course, White isn't the one in the octagon, but the CEO of UFC, who has put together another great fight card.

White has also been a strong supporter of Trump over the years, including appearances on the campaign trail and speaking at several rallies.

Prior to his inauguration in January, White praised Trump calling him the embodiment of "what being an American is all about."

"Think of all the things President Trump had to go through to get back here. All the powerful forces that tried to take him down: the mainstream media, partisan prosecutors, assassins. It’s absolutely insane what this man has been through. And only President Trump could have fought through all those obstacles, all the attacks and still come out the winner," White said at the time.

"He embodies what being an American is all about. We are the most toughest, resilient people on Earth and nothing can stop us when we unite."

Trump is expected to walk out to a raucous UFC crowd on Saturday night, much like he saw in November at New York City's Madison Square Garden (MSG). It came more than a week after defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

A thunderous applause rained down, as he entered MSG for UFC 309.

We'll see what the crowd in the Kaseya Center will do to potential rival MSG when the 47th President of the United States walks in.

UFC 314’s card is a co-main event, featuring Michael Chandler against Paddy Pimblett in the lightweight division, while Alexander Volkanovski will fight Diego Lopes in featherweight.

