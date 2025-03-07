Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: 'Final Moments' With Iran

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-New report reveals illegal immigrant population hit new high during Biden-era crisis

-House education chair backs Trump move to abolish federal agency

-Kamala Harris reveals timetable for making major political decision in deep Blue state

Something's going to happen 

President Donald Trump signaled that a nuclear deal with Iran could emerge in the near future, just over a month after his administration reinstated a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. 

Trump on Friday told reporters that the U.S. is "down to the final moments" negotiating with Iran, and that he hoped military intervention would prove unnecessary. 

"It’s an interesting time in the history of the world. But we have a situation with Iran that something is going to happen very soon, very, very soon," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "You’ll be talking about that pretty soon, I guess. Hopefully, we can have a peace deal. I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness, I’m just saying I’d rather see a peace deal than the other. But the other will solve the problem."…Read more

STEELE THE SHOW: Trump cuts off federal resources for law firm that helped fuel 2016 Russia hoax

COULD FOREIGN AID FREEZE SEE A THAW?: U.S. judge orders Trump admin to pay portion of $2B in foreign aid by Monday

GRANTS CUT: Trump cuts more than $400 million in grants to Columbia over antisemitism concerns, more to potentially come

'BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE': Trump threatens sanctions on Russia, demands peace after major hits in Ukraine

'MOST INTERESTED': Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine will attend U.S. peace talks in Saudi Arabia, 1 week after Oval Office clash

MONEY TROUBLES?: UN prepping for spending cuts as DOGE roots out waste in US, internal docs show

HEALTH BATTLE: Pope Francis still getting oxygen therapy, will not read Sunday prayers

'MADE US LOOK HEARTLESS': Rep. Ro Khanna describes interaction with flight attendant following Trump speech

THIS LAND IS OUR LAND: Congress exposes China's potential loophole for Trump tariffs: 'Drawing a line in the sand'

'INVESTIGATE AND ENFORCE': HHS expands Title IX probe in Maine to include state association governing athletics, embattled high school

BRAGG IS BACK: Fort Bragg is back: Army renames N.C. base to honor World War II hero

'JUST THE BEGINNING': Trump Organization, Eric Trump sue Capital One for 'unjustifiable' 2021 debanking based on 'woke' beliefs 

BREAKING NEWS: Bryan Kohberger case: Idaho court releases surviving housemates' text messages from night of student murders

'FALSE AND MISLEADING': Noem team demands end to 'fake news' reports she spent $650K as governor on credit card — it was $2K

WASTING MONEY: DOGE says government paying for 11,020 Adobe Acrobat licenses with zero users, plus more 'idle' accounts

'ABSOLUTELY FACTUAL': Stranded astronaut says he believes Musk’s claims Biden refused to conduct rescue mission

COME NORTH: Top Dem governor issues order aiming to help fill ‘critical’ state jobs as DOGE cuts federal bureaucracy

'DEEPLY UNFAIR': Newsom calls biological men in women's sports 'deeply unfair' in podcast with conservative activist

