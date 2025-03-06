Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

House education chair backs Trump move to abolish federal agency

GOP Rep Tim Walberg doubts Congress can back up Trump's plan to dissolve Education Department

By Elizabeth Elkind , Emma Woodhead Fox News
Published
close
Top Education Committee Republican speaks on Trump plan to abolish department Video

Top Education Committee Republican speaks on Trump plan to abolish department

House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Tim Walberg spoke with Fox News Digital amid reports that President Trump could move to abolish the Department of Education.

EXCLUSIVE: The top lawmaker on the House Education and Workforce Committee is backing President Donald Trump as he readies to potentially abolish the federal Department of Education, but the lawmaker is skeptical Congress could offer support.

"I support him in the fact that we need to abolish the Department of Education, return education to the states, especially for K-12, and gain control of the higher-ed institutions and make them work," Chair Tim Walberg, R-Mich., said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Whether we can abolish it or not is the question"

He pointed out that the Senate's threshold for most legislation, which is 60, means Republicans could likely be forced to seek Democrat votes if a bill to abolish the department came to Congress.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION CANCELS ANOTHER $350M IN 'WOKE' SPENDING FOR CONTRACTS, GRANTS

Trump, Tim Walberg

House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Tim Walberg said he backs President Donald Trump's push to abolish the Department of Education but questions if Congress would back him up. (Getty Images)

"It takes votes. The president can do executive orders, but they'll be limited in time and scope. The votes aren't there, I would think, to totally abolish the department in the Senate, at the very least," Walberg said.

However, the Michigan Republican signaled that Congress could still look at what kind of changes they could make.

"So what can we do to de-power, to reform, to replace in such a way that, for the time being, we'll make the system work? I think that's the question that we have," he said.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES ‘ENDDEI’ PORTAL FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS, TEACHERS TO REPORT DISCRIMINATION

Trump Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon is the new secretary of education. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File)

Trump is expected to sign an executive order to abolish the Department of Education, something that's been pushed by conservative Republicans for years.

It comes just after his new secretary of education, Linda McMahon, was confirmed by the Senate on Monday.

The department was created in its modern-day form in 1980 after then-President Jimmy Carter separated it from what's now the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled support for Trump's push. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., signaled his openness to abolishing it in comments to reporters on Thursday.

"The more we push control of education down to parents and local school boards and authorities, the better off we are," Johnson said.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics