Trump threatens sanctions on Russia, demands peace after major hits in Ukraine

President Donald Trump threatened to impose "large scale" sanctions against Russia after the country carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he was "strongly considering" sanctions and tariffs "until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached."

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told reporters that Trump is ready to use carrots or sticks" to bring both Russia and Ukraine to the table. When asked by Fox News Channel Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for more details on what could be sanctioned, Hassett simply said there are "a heck of a lot of things."

In the overnight attack, Russia reportedly fired 67 missiles and 194 drones in an overnight attack that hit Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure, Reuters reported, citing Ukraine’s air force. According to reports, at least 10 people were injured in Russia’s attack, including a child.

"Russia continues its energy terror," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook. "Again energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine has come under massive missile and drone fire."

Russia has attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure multiple times throughout the three-year war. In April 2024, Russia destroyed one of Ukraine's largest power plants, and in December 2024, Russia pummeled Ukraine's power grid.

President Trump also included a message to both Ukraine and Russia in his Truth Social post: "Get to the table right now, before it is too late."

Friday’s attack seemed to be in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming that his team would participate in peace talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia next week. While Zelenskyy himself will not be at the meeting, his team will sit with their American counterparts to discuss ending the war.

In his announcement of Ukraine’s participation in the talks, Zelenskyy said his country is "most interested in peace." The issue of peace caused friction between Trump and Zelenskyy, after the president said his Ukrainian counterpart was "not ready for peace" following their Oval Office spat.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social last week after the heated meeting.

However, things seemed to have smoothed over between the two leaders, with Trump reading a letter from Zelenskyy during his address to a joint session of Congress. Trump said he appreciated Zelenskyy’s letter and that he wants to see the "savage conflict" end.

