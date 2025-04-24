Fox News Politics Newsletter: DNC's Wild Hogg Problem

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-What did the Bush administration, 9/11 Commission say about REAL ID legislation?

-Ahead of key Supreme Court arguments, here’s which states have passed school choice measures

-Democrats' vice chair gets ultimatum: stay neutral in primaries or step down from party leadership

Hogg Fit to Be Tied

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Ken Martin , aiming to quell a raging firestorm in the party, is making it crystal clear the DNC will stay neutral in intra-party primaries.

"No DNC officer should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger," the recently elected national party chair said during a conference call with reporters Thursday.

Martin's comments were directed at DNC vice chair David Hogg , who recently pledged to shell out $20 million through his outside political group, Leaders We Deserve, to primary-challenge some older Democrats in blue districts… READ MORE

White House

'I AM NOT HAPPY': Trump tells Putin 'STOP' after deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

'EXTREMIST RHETORIC': Trans inmate who killed baby blames Trump admin for alleged assaults in prison

TIME FLIES: Trump to hold rally Tuesday in celebration of first 100 days, Leavitt says

World Stage

PUTIN'S NAVAL GAMBIT: US–Russia flashpoint looms over Putin’s plans for African naval base

PEACE IS POSSIBLE: A weakened Hezbollah leads some in Lebanon to talk of peace with Israel as U.S. pushes sides together

BRAZEN ATTACK: Russia blamed for overnight strike on Kyiv that killed at least nine, injured dozens, including children

'IDENTIFY, TRACK AND PUNISH': India vows to hunt terrorists ‘to the ends of the earth’ as tensions with Pakistan rise after deadly Kashmir attack

Capitol Hill

MAX TAX: GOP talks on millionaire tax hike come from party's populist streak, strategists say

DEM DENIAL: Top Dem denies ignoring constituent abducted by Maduro after being lambasted for Abrego Garcia advocacy

'TIME TO PASS THE TORCH': Air Force veteran jumps into race to unseat 22-term vulnerable Dem in key race

Across America

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT: Top union calls cops on itself to orchestrate ‘civil disobedience’ stunt at GOP office

FOLLOW THE MONEY: GOP governor hopeful pushes anti-China policy after years of Chinese investments

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN: Federal judge gives DOJ another week in Abrego Garcia deportation case

'TAX DOLLARS': Harvard's endowment holds $7 million per student, still receives $550M from government annually

'WHAT THE HELL': Alex Soros fumes at left-wing climate group over 'Palestine' obsession

'NO CHANCE': Chicago residents react to possible Pritzker presidential run: ‘No chance to win’