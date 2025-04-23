Alex Soros fumes at left-wing climate group over 'Palestine' obsession: 'What the hell'

Alex Soros, the son of notorious billionaire George Soros and chair of the Open Society Foundations, took aim at a left-wing climate group, saying: "All they do is talk about Palestine."

In an interview with New York Magazine in which he detailed his plans to fund efforts to foil the Trump administration’s agenda, Soros expressed his frustration with the leftist environmentalist group "Sunrise Movement," which is heavily funded by Soros-backed organizations.

"What the hell did they do, by the way?" Soros, who is Jewish, complained. "We gave them money, and now all they do is talk about Palestine. It’s ridiculous."

During the 2020 election season, Sunrise Movement, whose website says it wants to "force the government to end the era of fossil fuel elites," received nearly a third of its funding from the Soros-backed Democracy PAC and Sixteen-Thirty Fund, totaling $750,000.

Shortly after receiving these funds, Sunrise stepped into a massive controversy sparked by its Washington, D.C., chapter posting an antisemitic statement in which it vowed to boycott any events co-sponsored by "Zionist" Jewish groups.

In an October 2021 statement on "future coalition spaces with Zionist organizations," Sunrise DC said it was declining to participate in a D.C. statehood rally specifically because of the inclusion of the Jewish Council on Public Affairs, the National Council of Jewish Women and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, which it said "are all in alignment with and in support of Zionism and the State of Israel."

Sunrise DC called Israel a "colonial project" that "treats all Palestinians, as well as Black and brown Jewish-Israelis, as second-class citizens." The group went on to ask the event organizers to remove the Jewish groups from participation, saying that the D.C. statehood movement is "incompatible with Zionism."

The statement was quickly slammed as blatantly antisemitic.

One user named Blake Flayton, a Jewish podcaster, called out the group, commenting, "You are intentionally pushing Jewish people outside of your movement."

"You are associating Jews in the United States with the actions of Israel," added Flayton. "This is antisemitic. You are antisemites."

In a follow-up post published several days later, Sunrise DC apologized for singling out the three Jewish organizations while not mentioning other groups associated with the event "with similar positions." The group doubled down on its stance against Zionism, calling it an "ideology that has led to Palestinians being violently pushed out of their homes since 1948."

The group said it was "committed to learning and growing as we continue to stand against Zionism, antisemitism, anti-Palestinian racism, and all other forms of oppression."

This post was also widely panned as antisemitic, with one user named Joel Petlin commenting that Sunrise was "trying to get out of a hole they dug for themselves by digging it deeper."

"*We apologize for singling out 3 Jewish organizations when we should've singled out everyone who doesn't hate Israel* is not actually an apology. It's just doubling down on Antisemitism," said Petlin.

This past October, Sunrise Movement published a long Instagram post railing against Israel, saying, "Climate justice means freedom for Palestinians."

"Why? Because Israel’s ongoing oppression of Palestinians means they will suffer some of the most devastating impacts of climate change, and Israel’s constant bombing harms the climate, ultimately harming us all," Sunrise Movement continued. "While committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, the Israeli military – which is backed and armed by the US – has released more carbon emissions than 20 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations combined.

Democrats and left-wing leaders have long called criticisms of George Soros, who is a Hungarian-born Jew, antisemitic attacks. However, the Soros family’s funding of progressive anti-Israel agitators across the country, including those who mobilized at New York City’s Columbia University, has raised eyebrows as well.

Fox News Digital previously reported on Israel's minister of diaspora affairs and social equality, Amichai Chikli, saying that Alex is a mirror image of his father’s anti-Israel agenda.

When asked if Alex will continue to fund anti-Israel entities that bash the Jewish state, Chikli said it "looks like the son is a replica of his father. We have no expectation that his son will be a big Zionist."

Chikli noted that the Soros foundation "gives money to radical small Palestinian organizations in Israel that describe Israel as a colonial state and a moral sin."

Fox News Digital reached out to Open Society Foundations and the Sunrise Movement for comment, but neither responded in time for publication.

Benjamin Weinthal and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.