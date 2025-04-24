Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

India

India vows to hunt terrorists ‘to the ends of the earth’ as tensions with Pakistan rise after Kashmir attack

India says all visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
JD Vance says a US-India partnership is critical, warns of 'dark time for all of humanity' otherwise Video

JD Vance says a US-India partnership is critical, warns of 'dark time for all of humanity' otherwise

ice President JD Vance told an audience in Jaipur that a successful U.S.-India partnership would bring about a "prosperous and peaceful" rest of the 21st century, warning of a "dark time for all of humanity" otherwise.

India is vowing to hunt down terrorists "to the ends of the earth" Thursday as tensions with Pakistan escalate in the wake of a shooting in India's Kashmir region that left 26 people dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally that "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers." 

"We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," he reportedly added. 

Tuesday's attack was the worst assault in years targeting civilians in the restive region that has seen an anti-India rebellion for more than three decades. Gunmen opened fire on mostly tourists who were visiting a popular scenic meadow, killing 26 and injuring 17, according to Reuters. 

INDIA DOWNGRADES TIES WITH PAKISTAN AFTER ATTACK ON KASHMIR TOURISTS 

Site of Kashmir attack

Indian security forces stand guard at the site of an attack on tourists in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, April 24. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

The Indian government did not publicly produce any evidence connecting the attack to its neighbor, but said it had "cross-border" links to Pakistan. However, Pakistan denied any connection to the attack, which was claimed by a militant group that called itself the Kashmir Resistance. 

Indian authorities said Thursday that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked with effect from Sunday, adding that all Pakistanis currently in India must leave before their visas expire based on the revised timeline. The country also announced other measures, including cutting the number of diplomatic staff and closing the only functional land border crossing between the countries. 

TRUMP EXTENDS ‘DEEPEST SYMPATHIES’ AFTER GUNMEN KILL 20 IN INDIA’S KASHMIR REGION 

Paramilitary soldiers in India

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near Pahalgam on April 22 in India. More than 20 people, mainly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines and suspended all trade with India including to and from any third country. 

Pakistan’s National Security Committee also condemned India’s "belligerent measures." It said that while Pakistan remained committed to peace, it would never allow anyone to "transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity and inalienable rights." 

President Donald Trump extended his "deepest sympathies" on Tuesday following the attack. 

Protest in Pakistan following Kashmir attack

Supporters of the Pakistan Murkazi Muslim League party protest against the suspension of a water-sharing treaty by India with Pakistan, in Lahore, Pakistan on Thursday, April 24. (AP/K.M. Chaudary)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir," Trump wrote on his TRUTH Social account. "The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"  

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.