Chicago residents blast a possible Pritzker presidential run: 'No chance to win'

Chicago residents spoke out Tuesday after reports indicated Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is heavily weighing a potential presidential run.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel empire is considering making a bid for the Democratic nomination in the next presidential election, citing sources from former Barack Obama advisors to local leaders.

Residents agreed it seemed Illinois’ 43rd governor would make a play for the Oval Office.

But the 60-year-old governor’s reputation among some constituents indicates the billionaire may face backlash from residents that could bleed into the national conversation.

While crime, homelessness and a number of issues have plagued the city of Chicago and surrounding areas in the state, Pritzker's sanctuary policies, paired with the influx of migrants during the Biden administration, were a key theme among residents.

"A sanctuary city governor who provides more support to migrants than poor Illinois residents in need," founder of Chicago Community Roundtable and Chicago resident Cata Truss told Fox News Digital. "Do we really want him representing this country?"

Chicago, a sanctuary city, became a landing point when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bussed thousands of illegal migrants to the Illinois city after millions poured in at the southern border, and the cost of harboring noncitizens fell to the locals. A February audit by GOP lawmakers in the state unveiled that Illinois taxpayers have shelled out a staggering $1.6 billion to fund healthcare programs for illegal migrants since 2020.

Pritzker has been called to testify before a May 15 House Oversight Committee hearing to address the shortcomings of the sanctuary state, as first reported by Fox News Digital.

Though a major issue, immigration policy was not the only concern residents took up with the potential presidential candidate.

"His policies put women and children at risk," Chicago resident Patricia "P Rae" Easley told Fox News Digital. "He passed a law that states that little girls can get abortions without their parents' consent, which gives abusers more power and made Illinois the abortion capital of the world."

"[Illinois] has the highest taxes in America, and people are fleeing the state like a sinking ship," Easley added.

There was also worry among residents that the governor may sideline the challenges Illinois faces should his focus be concentrated on running for higher office.

"I think the sentiment of a lot of people in Illinois and especially Chicago would be that [a presidential run] is very unfortunate," Chicago pastor Corey Brooks told Fox News Digital. "We have so many issues that need to be focused on, so many problems that need to be focused on. The last thing we need is a governor who’s running for president."

When asked if Pritzker had a shot at the White House, Brooks said there was "no chance to win."

A Pritzker run wouldn’t only shake up the Democrats' struggle to pin down a presidential candidate, it would also leave the door open for Republicans to have a shot at gaining momentum at the state level.

Longtime U.S. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin announced his retirement Tuesday , and with that seat now on the market, an open governor role would shake things up even further. Richard Porter, a former Illinois RNC Committee member and Chicago resident, told Fox News Digital this era could be Republicans' chance to "break through."

"The entire statewide slate on the Democratic side will be up for grabs, and that creates opportunities for Republicans to break through by riding the growing wave of disgust over failed Democrat policies in Chicago and the state," Porter told Fox.

"Illinois is a center-right state with the most extreme gerrymander in the nation. Republicans have a better shot running for statewide offices because that extreme Democrat gerrymandering isn’t in play," Porter added. "Durbin is the first domino to fall. More to come – and we will be ready for the break."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office for comment.

