Fox News Politics Newsletter: Vance Eviscerates Europe

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Expert reveals massive levels of waste DOGE can slash from entitlements, pet projects: 'A lot of fat'

-Dem lawmakers answer USAID funding questions after bombshell report

-Some drones over US bases may have been conducting surveillance: NORTHCOM General

Soviet Style

In a speech to European leaders, Vice President JD Vance said the continent's recent censorship activities were a bigger threat to its existence than Russia. 

"The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it's not China. It's not any other external actor," he said in an address at the Munich Security Conference. 

"What I worry about is the threat from within the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America."…Read more

JD Vance speaks at munich Security Conference

Vice President JD Vance gives a speech at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 14, 2025.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

White House

LAY-OFFS: Trump admin orders agencies to lay off probationary workers, in latest push to shrink government…Read more

RECONCILING DIFFERENCES: Trump budget bill with $4.5T in tax cuts survives key hurdle despite House GOP infighting…Read more

'BLANKET SUSPENSION': Judge orders temporary reversal of Trump admin’s freeze on foreign aid…Read more

2-SEX STATES: Trump's 'two sexes' order spurs state-level efforts to crack down on trans treatments for minors…Read more

Donald Trump split with transgender pride flag

More states are putting forth bills to slash public funding for transgender medical care for minors, in light of Trump's executive mandates. (Getty Images)

HANDING DOWN: Trump executive order expected to block federal money for schools, universities with COVID vaccine mandates…Read more

'LOSING IN COURT': Dems likely to 'waste millions' on deluge of lawsuits, but could cost Trump precious time…Read more

World Stage

'NO DAYLIGHT': Hegseth says he and Vance are 'on the same page' despite VP's remark on US troops in Ukraine…Read more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a press conference in Poland

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth deliver a press statement after a bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Defense on Feb. 14, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland.  (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

'STOP THE KILLING': Why Saudi Arabia is at the center of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations…Read more

OUT WITH THE ‘SCOLD’: Vance jokes about Greta Thunberg as he goes scorched earth on European censorship…Read more

Capitol Hill

'WOKE AND WASTEFUL': GOP lawmaker seeks to slam brakes on Biden's EV tax credit…Read more

DISRUPTING CLASS: Top moments from Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing…Read more

Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WORKING WITH TRUMP: Senate Majority Leader Thune says this is the reason why he and Trump are working well together…Read more

IN A STATE OF DENALI: Bucking Trump order, GOP Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan push to change Mount McKinley's name back to Denali…Read more

Across America 

DEAD ON ARRIVAL: Gov. Newsom will veto California bill blocking prisons from cooperating with ICE: report…Read more

'MORE OPPRESSIVE': Abolish property taxes? DeSantis endorses the idea and explains how it could be done in Florida…Read more

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': NYC council moderates 'thrilled' at Homan visit, pledging to help border czar fight 'progressive monopoly'…Read more

Tom Homan insert over NYC

Tom Homan and NYC (AP/Reuters)

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Top Trump official teases 2026 bid for California governor if Harris jumps in race…Read more

'LACK OF LEADERSHIP': Dem mayor blasted for extending sympathy to suspect killed in officer-involved shooting…Read more

'WORST OF THE WORST': Illegal immigrant arrests skyrocket under Trump ICE compared to Biden levels last year…Read more

