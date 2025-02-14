Fox News Politics Newsletter: Vance Eviscerates Europe

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Expert reveals massive levels of waste DOGE can slash from entitlements, pet projects: 'A lot of fat'

-Dem lawmakers answer USAID funding questions after bombshell report

-Some drones over US bases may have been conducting surveillance: NORTHCOM General

Soviet Style

In a speech to European leaders, Vice President JD Vance said the continent's recent censorship activities were a bigger threat to its existence than Russia.

"The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it's not China. It's not any other external actor," he said in an address at the Munich Security Conference.

"What I worry about is the threat from within the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America."…Read more

White House

LAY-OFFS: Trump admin orders agencies to lay off probationary workers, in latest push to shrink government…Read more

RECONCILING DIFFERENCES: Trump budget bill with $4.5T in tax cuts survives key hurdle despite House GOP infighting…Read more

'BLANKET SUSPENSION': Judge orders temporary reversal of Trump admin’s freeze on foreign aid…Read more

2-SEX STATES: Trump's 'two sexes' order spurs state-level efforts to crack down on trans treatments for minors…Read more

HANDING DOWN: Trump executive order expected to block federal money for schools, universities with COVID vaccine mandates…Read more

'LOSING IN COURT': Dems likely to 'waste millions' on deluge of lawsuits, but could cost Trump precious time…Read more

World Stage

'NO DAYLIGHT': Hegseth says he and Vance are 'on the same page' despite VP's remark on US troops in Ukraine…Read more

'STOP THE KILLING': Why Saudi Arabia is at the center of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations…Read more

OUT WITH THE ‘SCOLD’: Vance jokes about Greta Thunberg as he goes scorched earth on European censorship…Read more

Capitol Hill

'WOKE AND WASTEFUL': GOP lawmaker seeks to slam brakes on Biden's EV tax credit…Read more

DISRUPTING CLASS: Top moments from Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing…Read more

WORKING WITH TRUMP: Senate Majority Leader Thune says this is the reason why he and Trump are working well together…Read more

IN A STATE OF DENALI: Bucking Trump order, GOP Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan push to change Mount McKinley's name back to Denali…Read more

Across America

DEAD ON ARRIVAL: Gov. Newsom will veto California bill blocking prisons from cooperating with ICE: report…Read more

'MORE OPPRESSIVE': Abolish property taxes? DeSantis endorses the idea and explains how it could be done in Florida…Read more

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': NYC council moderates 'thrilled' at Homan visit, pledging to help border czar fight 'progressive monopoly'…Read more

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Top Trump official teases 2026 bid for California governor if Harris jumps in race…Read more

'LACK OF LEADERSHIP': Dem mayor blasted for extending sympathy to suspect killed in officer-involved shooting…Read more

'WORST OF THE WORST': Illegal immigrant arrests skyrocket under Trump ICE compared to Biden levels last year…Read more