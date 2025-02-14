Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

Vance jokes about Greta Thunberg as he goes scorched earth on European censorship

The vice president insisted Europe should listen more to its voters and abandon censorship

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
Vice President JD Vance quipped that Europe could survive Elon Musk’s criticisms if the U.S. could "survive" climate activist Greta Thunberg’s.

In a speech at the Munich Security Conference largely critical of Europe’s censorship activities, the vice president insisted the gathered leaders should listen more to their voters. 

"Trust me, I say this with all humor," he said. "If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk." 

Thunberg, the 22-year-old Swedish environmental crusader, stole the spotlight among liberals over her climate concerns before she even turned 18. 

VANCE EVISCERATES 'SOVIET'-STYLE EUROPEAN CENSORSHIP IN ADDRESS TO MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 14, 2025.

Vice President JD Vance quipped that Europe can survive Elon Musk’s criticisms if the U.S. could ‘survive’ climate activist Greta Thunberg.  (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

"I know you are trying, but just not hard enough. Sorry," Thunberg told a U.S. Senate climate panel in 2019. 

"Don't invite us here to just tell us how inspiring we are without actually doing anything about it," she said at age 16. 

"How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity and historic emissions without being held accountable?" Thunberg asked U.S. lawmakers two years later before the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment. 

GERMANY ACCUSES ELON MUSK OF TRYING TO INTERFERE IN ITS NATIONAL ELECTIONS

Climate activist Greta Thunberg escorted by police away from Gaza protest

 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is removed by police during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Malmo Arena venue ahead of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 on May 11, 2024.  ((Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images))

​​"You get away with it now, but sooner or later, people are going to realize what you have been doing all this time. That's inevitable. You still have time to do the right thing and to save your legacies."

Musk, meanwhile, has gone toe-to-toe with Europe over censorship, and the European Commission recently ramped up its probe into whether Musk's X had breached EU rules on content moderation. Musk has called the commission "undemocractic" and called on the European Union to hold referendums to vote on policies that apply to all of its nations. 

Musk has also riled European officials with his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Germany's elections, and for endorsing Britain's right-wing Reform party.

Elon Musk reacts, on the day he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025.

Musl riled European officials with his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Germany's elections, and for endorsing Britain's right-wing Reform party.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," he said in a recent video appearance at an AfD campaign event.  

