Top Trump official teases 2026 bid for California governor if Harris jumps in race

One of President Donald Trump's top aides is floating a potential bid for California governor if former Vice President Kamala Harris also runs.

Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump loyalist who is serving as U.S. envoy for special missions in the president's second administration, ended a gaggle with reporters at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday by teasing, "I'll make a little news."

Grenell then pointed to the 2026 race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

"If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters of how terrible she is, that it's a new day in California and that the Republican actually has a shot," Grenell said.

SOURCES TELL FOX NEWS THIS TRUMP SUPPORTING CALIFORNIA SHERIFF WILL RUN FOR GOVERNOR

There has been plenty of speculation since Harris' defeat last November, regarding her next political move, with the two potential options likely being launching a 2026 gubernatorial run in her home state of California or seeking the presidency again in 2028.

Harris served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general and U.S. senator before becoming vice president.

MAJOR CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PREEDICTS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS WOULD CLEAR GUBERNATORIAL FIELD

Sources in the former vice president's political orbit say no decisions have been made about any next steps.

The Democrats' field for governor in the heavily blue-leaning state is already crowded.

Among the more than a half-dozen candidates already running for governor are Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Harris ally, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Former Rep. Katie Porter, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic Senate nomination last year, has expressed interest in launching a campaign.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who served in Congress and as California attorney general before joining the Biden administration, is also seen as a potential contender.

But pundits predict that Harris could clear the Democrats' field if she decides to launch a gubernatorial campaign.

It's been nearly two decades since a Republican won statewide office in California. You have to go all the way back to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2006 re-election victory.

Grenell considered a run for California governor during the 2021 recall election that Newsom eventually ended up easily winning, but he ultimately decided against launching a campaign.

Grenell served as ambassador to Germany and as acting director of national intelligence during Trump's first term.

In his role as U.S. envoy for special missions in Trump's second administration, he took part in a mission to Venezuela that led to the release of six hostages.

Grenell also joined the president in Los Angeles last month to survey the horrific wildfire damage in the area. Grenell, who along with Trump blasted state and local Democratic leaders for their performance handling the wildfire crisis, returned to Los Angeles last week as he accompanied EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on a recovery tour.

Grenell isn’t the only California Republican considering or moving toward a gubernatorial campaign in 2026 in the race to succeed Newsom.

Fox News confirmed earlier this week that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is planning to announce his candidacy at a scheduled event Monday in Riverside, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And former Fox News Channel host and conservative commentator Steve Hilton is considering a Republican run for California governor.

In California, unlike most other states, the top two finishers in a primary, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

Fox News' Kaitlin Sprague contributed to this report.