Abolish property taxes? DeSantis endorses the idea and explains how it could be done in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the idea of abolishing property taxes throughout the Sunshine State, but explained that it would require a constitutional amendment.

The governor, who is currently serving his second term after a decisive re-election victory in Florida's 2022 gubernatorial contest, was responding to someone on X who advocated abolishing property taxes in the state and asked what would need to be done to make that happen.

"Property taxes are local, not state. So we’d need to do a constitutional amendment (requires 60% of voters to approve) to eliminate them (which I would support) or even to reform/lower them," DeSantis noted.

FLORIDA'S PROGRESSIVE ABORTION AMENDMENT FAILS FOLLOWING DESANTIS PUSH AGAINST ‘BAIT AND SWITCH’ LEGISLATION

"We should put the boldest amendment on the ballot that has a chance of getting that 60%," he continued.

"I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation," the governor added.

FLORIDA SHERIFF ASKS TRUMP'S ICE TO REMOVE BIDEN-ERA ‘SHACKLES’

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons, shared DeSantis' post, and hailed the idea, declaring, "Florida leading the way! This is amazing!"

The governor's tweet has amassed more than 50,000 likes so far since he shared it on Thursday evening.

DESANTIS' CHOSEN RUBIO REPLACEMENT MOODY WANTS TO TACKLE INFLATION, SPENDING, BORDER: ‘AUDIT THE FED!’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis mounted a presidential bid in 2023, but dropped out and endorsed Trump in early 2024 after finishing in a distant second place in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.