Ron DeSantis

Abolish property taxes? DeSantis endorses the idea and explains how it could be done in Florida

'I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation,' DeSantis said

Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Gov. DeSantis on Florida: We were DOGE before DOGE was cool Video

Gov. DeSantis on Florida: We were DOGE before DOGE was cool

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., comments on FEMA’s looming fate as DOGE continues to target bureaucratic waste and addresses reports his wife Casey will run for governor on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the idea of abolishing property taxes throughout the Sunshine State, but explained that it would require a constitutional amendment.

The governor, who is currently serving his second term after a decisive re-election victory in Florida's 2022 gubernatorial contest, was responding to someone on X who advocated abolishing property taxes in the state and asked what would need to be done to make that happen.

"Property taxes are local, not state. So we’d need to do a constitutional amendment (requires 60% of voters to approve) to eliminate them (which I would support) or even to reform/lower them," DeSantis noted.

FLORIDA'S PROGRESSIVE ABORTION AMENDMENT FAILS FOLLOWING DESANTIS PUSH AGAINST ‘BAIT AND SWITCH’ LEGISLATION

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on Sept. 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"We should put the boldest amendment on the ballot that has a chance of getting that 60%," he continued. 

"I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation," the governor added.

FLORIDA SHERIFF ASKS TRUMP'S ICE TO REMOVE BIDEN-ERA ‘SHACKLES’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 8, 2024.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons, shared DeSantis' post, and hailed the idea, declaring, "Florida leading the way! This is amazing!"

The governor's tweet has amassed more than 50,000 likes so far since he shared it on Thursday evening.

DESANTIS' CHOSEN RUBIO REPLACEMENT MOODY WANTS TO TACKLE INFLATION, SPENDING, BORDER: ‘AUDIT THE FED!’

Ron DeSantis wants to 'get the job done' in securing the border Video

DeSantis mounted a presidential bid in 2023, but dropped out and endorsed Trump in early 2024 after finishing in a distant second place in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

