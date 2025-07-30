Fox News Politics Newsletter: Of 'Burn Bags' and Russia Probes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-What to know about Judge Boasberg, the Trump foe at center of DOJ complaint

-SCOTUS to discuss Ghislaine Maxwell’s case privately in September at post-summer conference

-Virginia councilman set on fire with gasoline by attacker at his place of business

Sensitive Trump-Russia Files Found by Patel in FBI ‘Burn Bags’

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the "burn bag" system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher.

Sources told Fox News Digital that multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents… READ MORE

White House

BABY BONUSES: Trump accounts for newborns could grow to $1.9 million, Treasury says

AMERICAN DREAM: Trump signs VA Home Loan Program Reform Act to prevent veterans from losing homes to foreclosure

CIRCLE OF TRUST: Who is Steve Ricchetti, the longtime Biden confidante questioned in Comer's cover-up probe?

CLOCK IS TICKING: Trump says his Aug 1 tariff deadline 'will not be extended'--here are the countries that might not make it

REFUGEE REVERSAL: Trump says Ukrainians can stay in US following months of uncertainty

World Stage

BOLSONARO BACKLASH: Trump admin sanctions Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro coup-plot probe

ULTIMATUM TO TERROR: Arab nations for first time pressure Hamas to disarm, relinquish power in Gaza

BEIJING BLUNDER: Trump blasted for ‘steep concessions to Beijing’ after chip deal, canceled Taiwanese visit

NATIONAL FAILURE: Canada’s antisemitism envoy resigns, citing exhaustion amid hate surge

Capitol Hill

FAMILY FEUD: Democratic lawmaker 'no longer on speaking terms' with some family over Israel support

'NO RATIONALE': Top GOP senator demands probe into whether Jack Smith 'unlawfully' tried to influence 2024 election

RACE-BAIT BACKLASH: White House knocks Chuck Schumer over Jim Crow claim: ‘Professional gaslighter'

'LITTLE-KNOWN LAW': Schumer says century-old law forces Trump DOJ, FBI to release Jeffrey Epstein files by August deadline

TRADITION SLAMMED: Grassley rebukes Trump's pressure to 'have the courage' to speed up nominations

Across America

COST OVERRUN EXPOSED: Hundreds of billions in over-budget federal projects exposed, as Senate DOGE tries to claw money back

DODGING QUESTIONS: Zohran Mamdani dodges questions on mass shooting after returning from Africa vacation

'RECKLESS POLICIES': Newsom office dismisses crime fears, defends sanctuary policies amid surge in violence

DRAWING THE LINES: Trump, Republicans race to redraw Texas congressional map as Democrats threaten legal war

UNDER OATH: Epstein, Maxwell grand juries relied on two law enforcement witnesses, DOJ filing reveals