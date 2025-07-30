Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Of 'Burn Bags' and Russia Probes

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-What to know about Judge Boasberg, the Trump foe at center of DOJ complaint

-SCOTUS to discuss Ghislaine Maxwell’s case privately in September at post-summer conference

-Virginia councilman set on fire with gasoline by attacker at his place of business

Sensitive Trump-Russia Files Found by Patel in FBI ‘Burn Bags’

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital. 

Sources told Fox News Digital that the "burn bag" system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher.

Sources told Fox News Digital that multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents…READ MORE

FBI Kash Patel at the White House

Director Kash Patel speaks with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum before US President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

White House

BABY BONUSES: Trump accounts for newborns could grow to $1.9 million, Treasury says

AMERICAN DREAM: Trump signs VA Home Loan Program Reform Act to prevent veterans from losing homes to foreclosure

CIRCLE OF TRUST: Who is Steve Ricchetti, the longtime Biden confidante questioned in Comer's cover-up probe?

CLOCK IS TICKING: Trump says his Aug 1 tariff deadline 'will not be extended'--here are the countries that might not make it

Trump in Scotland

President Donald Trump reacts as he speaks to the media as Ian Murray, M.P., Secretary of State for Scotland (R) and Warren Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom (C) stand nearby as he arrives at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on July 25, 2025 in Prestwick, Scotland. President Trump is visiting his Trump Turnberry golf course, as well as Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, during a trip to Scotland from July 25 to 29.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

REFUGEE REVERSAL: Trump says Ukrainians can stay in US following months of uncertainty

World Stage

BOLSONARO BACKLASH: Trump admin sanctions Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro coup-plot probe

ULTIMATUM TO TERROR: Arab nations for first time pressure Hamas to disarm, relinquish power in Gaza

BEIJING BLUNDER: Trump blasted for ‘steep concessions to Beijing’ after chip deal, canceled Taiwanese visit

US, China national flags

The national flags of the United States and China flutter at the Fairmont Peace Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images)

NATIONAL FAILURE: Canada’s antisemitism envoy resigns, citing exhaustion amid hate surge

Capitol Hill

FAMILY FEUD: Democratic lawmaker 'no longer on speaking terms' with some family over Israel support

'NO RATIONALE': Top GOP senator demands probe into whether Jack Smith 'unlawfully' tried to influence 2024 election

RACE-BAIT BACKLASH: White House knocks Chuck Schumer over Jim Crow claim: ‘Professional gaslighter'

Schumer at presser

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, speak to reporters following closed-door party meetings at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

'LITTLE-KNOWN LAW': Schumer says century-old law forces Trump DOJ, FBI to release Jeffrey Epstein files by August deadline

TRADITION SLAMMED: Grassley rebukes Trump's pressure to 'have the courage' to speed up nominations

Across America 

COST OVERRUN EXPOSED: Hundreds of billions in over-budget federal projects exposed, as Senate DOGE tries to claw money back

DODGING QUESTIONS: Zohran Mamdani dodges questions on mass shooting after returning from Africa vacation

Mamdani closeup shot

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally at the Hotel &amp; Gaming Trades Council headquarters in New York, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

'RECKLESS POLICIES': Newsom office dismisses crime fears, defends sanctuary policies amid surge in violence

DRAWING THE LINES: Trump, Republicans race to redraw Texas congressional map as Democrats threaten legal war

UNDER OATH: Epstein, Maxwell grand juries relied on two law enforcement witnesses, DOJ filing reveals

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics