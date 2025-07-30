Trump admin sanctions Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro coup-plot probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it would be officially imposing sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the jurist leading a criminal investigation against former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

News of the sanctions comes after President Trump threatened a 50% tariff on products from Brazil unless the country stopped what Trump has described as an "unjust" and politically motivated case against Bolsonaro that is charging the former Brazilian president with organizing an attempted coup. A notice announcing the sanctions from the Treasury Department alleged De Moraes has been using his position to authorize "arbitrary" pre-trial detentions, suppress freedom of speech and target political opponents.

"Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against U.S. and Brazilian citizens and companies," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions—including against former President Jair Bolsonaro."

"Today’s action makes clear that Treasury will continue to hold accountable those who threaten U.S. interests and the freedoms of our citizens," Bessent added.

As a result of the sanctions, all of De Moraes's property and assets that are located within the United States, or that are in the possession of any U.S. persons, have been frozen. That also includes any assets where De Moraes has a 50% or more stake.

Any corporations or financial institutions that engage in certain transactions or activities deemed to violate the sanctions against De Morae also risk exposure to sanctions themselves, the Treasury Department also indicated.

The Trump administration's sanctions against De Moraes stem from the president's first-term Executive Order 13818, which declared a national emergency with respect to human rights abuses and corruption around the world. The 2017 executive order, according to the Treasury Department, builds on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act passed in 2016, which allows the president and the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to impose sanctions on foreign officials responsible for human rights violations.

Rumors the U.S. might levy sanctions targeting De Moraes were reported earlier this month as Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo, was reportedly working closely with the White House to push the United States to impose sanctions.

De Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice, has been leading the case against Bolsonaro, steering key developments in the case as its official "rapporteur," which followed an 884-page report by the Brazilian Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet detailing a scheme alleging Bolsonaro and 33 others participated in a plan to remain in power despite losing to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva .

The case against Bolsonaro alleges the attempted coup involved the systematic sowing of national distrust in the electoral system among the populace, drafting a decree to give the plot a veneer of legality, and pressuring top military brass to go along with the plan and inciting a riot in the capital.

A panel of justices on Brazil’s Supreme Court accepted the charges against Bolsonaro in March, and ultimately ordered the former leader to stand trial. All five justices ruled in favor of accepting the charges, which included accusations involving a plan to poison Bolsonaro's successor and kill a Supreme Court judge.