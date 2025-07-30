Zohran Mamdani dodges questions on mass shooting after returning from Africa vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Freshly back from his vacation to Uganda, Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani dodged reporters’ questions Wednesday morning on a mass shooting that killed four, including 36-year-old NYPD officer Didarul Islam.

Mamdani, a socialist who has previously called for defunding the police and for disbanding the special unit that responds to mass shootings, met with the officer’s family Wednesday morning but avoided questions from reporters after the meeting. The candidate spent an hour with Islam’s family, according to The New York Post.

He was photographed hugging one of the deceased officer’s family members as he left.

On Monday evening a lone gunman, later identified as Shane Tamura, walked into a midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire, killing four people before turning the gun on himself.

The four people killed in the shooting were identified as Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, security guard Aland Etienne and Julia Hyman, an associate at Rudin Management.

While still in Uganda, Mamdani responded to the shooting by saying, "I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts."

In light of the tragedy, however, Mamdani is getting renewed attention for a recent pledge to eliminate the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a key police department responsible for riots, civil disorder and shootings.

In December, Mamdani claimed that the NYPD had deployed the SRG to "harass + arrest striking @teamsters."

Mamdani pledged: "As Mayor, I will disband the SRG, which has cost taxpayers millions in lawsuit settlements + brutalized countless New Yorkers exercising their first amendment rights."

Mamdani is holding a press conference regarding the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.