Arab nations for first time pressure Hamas to disarm, relinquish power in Gaza

Several Arab nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, are demanding that Hamas lay down its arms and agree to a two-state solution as the terror group's war with Israel rages.

The entire Arab League, the European Union and 17 other countries backed the "New York Declaration" Tuesday, during a conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

The declaration calls for the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority's control and "the end of armed group control and the dismantlement of their military capabilities," likely referring to Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups.

