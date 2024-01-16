Fox News Politics: Iowa 'Carcasses'

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- STILL GAGGED: Trump loses appeal of gag order in NYAG case

- House panel pauses Hunter contempt vote

- Liberal newspaper flip-flops, urges caution on COVID-style lockdowns

Trump's Iowa Landslide BURIES Two Campaigns

Two campaigns weren't able to survive Trump's landslide Iowa victory. Trump froze out the presidential ambitions of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who exited the race shortly after the results of the Iowa caucuses were revealed.

"I am suspending my campaign for President and driving back to Arkansas. My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front-runner did not sell in Iowa," Hutchinson said in a statement Tuesday after coming in sixth place in the caucuses. "I stand by the campaign I ran. I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future."

"It is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight," Ramaswamy said of his failed race in a caucus-night speech. "As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign."

Ramaswamy earned roughly 8% support among caucusgoers, trailing behind both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (second place) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (third place), who both took about 20% of the total vote. But Trump shattered caucus records by winning more than 50% of the GOP caucus vote.

Tales from the Campaign Trail - Iowa Edition

White House

Capitol Hill

Across America

