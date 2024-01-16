Rachel Maddow defends MSNBC's refusal to air Trump's Iowa victory speech: ‘Not out of spite’

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow explained to viewers Monday night why the network refused to air former President Trump's speech after his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, saying the channel couldn't air "lies."

"At this point in the evening the projected winner of the Iowa caucuses has just started giving his victory speech," Maddow said, without directly mentioning Trump by name. "We will keep an eye on that as it happens. We will let you know if there is any news made in that speech, if there is anything noteworthy, something substantive and important."

She explained that MSNBC and other news outlets are interested in telling the truth.

"The reason I’m saying this is, of course, there is a reason that we and other news organizations have generally stopped giving an unfiltered, live platform to remarks by former President Trump," Maddow said. "It is not out of spite, it is not a decision that we relish, it is a decision that we regularly revisit. And, honestly, earnestly, it is not an easy decision."

She went on to claim that airing Trump's "untrue" statements live on television hurts MSNBC's brand. "But there is a cost to us, as a news organization," Maddow said, "of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. That is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are. And so, his remarks, tonight, will not air here live. We will monitor them and let you know about any news that he makes."

Over on CNN, host Jake Tapper interrupted Trump's speech on Monday night.

"We are going to seal up the border," Trump said on Monday. "Because, right now, we have an invasion. We have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can't imagine why they think that's a good thing."

Tapper started speaking over Trump's remarks during his victory speech. "Donald Trump declaring victory with a historically strong showing in the Iowa caucuses," he said.

"If these numbers hold, the biggest victory for a non-incumbent president in the modern era for this contest," Tapper continued. "A relatively subdued speech as the things go so far. Although, here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric."

Trump told Fox News Digital that he was "honored" and "invigorated" after winning the Iowa caucuses.

Trump touted his administration’s success, pointing to U.S. energy independence, the rebuilding of the U.S. military, and "the best economy ever" under his presidency.

"We’re going to quickly do it all again," he said. "We are going to fix our border, and we are going to do it and do it quickly."