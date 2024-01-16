Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Rachel Maddow defends MSNBC's refusal to air Trump's Iowa victory speech: ‘Not out of spite’

Maddow claimed that not airing Trump's victory speech was 'not an easy decision'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Rachel Maddow explains MSNBC's refusal to air Trump's victory speech in Iowa Video

Rachel Maddow explains MSNBC's refusal to air Trump's victory speech in Iowa

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said the network was forced to censor former President Trump's victory speech in Iowa because it couldn't air lies.

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow explained to viewers Monday night why the network refused to air former President Trump's speech after his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, saying the channel couldn't air "lies."

"At this point in the evening the projected winner of the Iowa caucuses has just started giving his victory speech," Maddow said, without directly mentioning Trump by name. "We will keep an eye on that as it happens. We will let you know if there is any news made in that speech, if there is anything noteworthy, something substantive and important."

She explained that MSNBC and other news outlets are interested in telling the truth. 

JOY REID ACCUSES WHITE CHRISTIAN IOWANS OF WANTING TO HAVE PEOPLE OF COLOR 'BOW DOWN' TO THEM

Former President Trump and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow split image

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow explained why her network refused to air former President Trump's victory speech after winning the Iowa caucuses. (Getty Images)

"The reason I’m saying this is, of course, there is a reason that we and other news organizations have generally stopped giving an unfiltered, live platform to remarks by former President Trump," Maddow said. "It is not out of spite, it is not a decision that we relish, it is a decision that we regularly revisit. And, honestly, earnestly, it is not an easy decision." 

She went on to claim that airing Trump's "untrue" statements live on television hurts MSNBC's brand. "But there is a cost to us, as a news organization," Maddow said, "of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. That is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are. And so, his remarks, tonight, will not air here live. We will monitor them and let you know about any news that he makes."

Over on CNN, host Jake Tapper interrupted Trump's speech on Monday night. 

TRUMP STUNS PUNDITS BY 'DEFYING POLITICAL GRAVITY' AFTER IOWA WIN: 'HE'S THE NOMINEE, GET OVER IT'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow

Maddow explained that MSNBC and other news outlets are interested in telling the truth.  (MSNBC screenshot)

"We are going to seal up the border," Trump said on Monday. "Because, right now, we have an invasion. We have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can't imagine why they think that's a good thing." 

Tapper started speaking over Trump's remarks during his victory speech. "Donald Trump declaring victory with a historically strong showing in the Iowa caucuses," he said. 

"If these numbers hold, the biggest victory for a non-incumbent president in the modern era for this contest," Tapper continued. "A relatively subdued speech as the things go so far. Although, here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric."

Trump told Fox News Digital that he was "honored" and "invigorated" after winning the Iowa caucuses. 

Trump touted his administration’s success, pointing to U.S. energy independence, the rebuilding of the U.S. military, and "the best economy ever" under his presidency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re going to quickly do it all again," he said. "We are going to fix our border, and we are going to do it and do it quickly."

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.