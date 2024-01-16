Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Biden declares Trump the ‘clear front runner’ in GOP race after Iowa trouncing

Biden was quick to launch a fundraising campaign based on Trump's Iowa victory

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
President Biden declared former President Trump the "clear front runner" in the GOP presidential race following Trump's dominant victory in Iowa Monday night.

Biden was quick to launch a fundraising push based on Trump's win as well. He went on to attack "extreme MAGA Republicans" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point," Biden wrote.

"But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow," he added.

Former President Donald Trump

President Biden declared former President Trump the "clear front runner" in the GOP presidential race following Trump's dominant victory in Iowa Monday night. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Biden followed up the statement with a request for donations to his 2023 re-election campaign.

Trump said he feels "invigorated" and "greatly honored" after winning the 2024 Iowa caucuses Monday night, telling Fox News Digital that he feels "strong" for our country.

"It really is an honor that, minutes after, they’ve announced I’ve won — against very credible competition — great competition, actually," Trump said.

He added: "It is a tremendous thing and a tremendous feeling."

"We have to get our country back," he told Fox News Digital. "Our country has gone through so many bad things over the last three years and it is continuing to go through bad things."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden followed up his criticism of Trump and Trump's supporters with a request for donations to his 2023 re-election campaign. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Votes in Iowa are still being tallied, but Trump has clearly taken the lion's share of the vote, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in a distant second, followed closely by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

