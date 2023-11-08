Fox News Politics: About last night...

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

- FIRST ON FOX: House panel subpoenas Hunter Biden and other Biden family members over business dealings ...

- Israel pushes deeper into Gaza targeting Hamas as refugees flee: Fox News live updates

- Dueling events: Trump holds Florida rally Wednesday night as other GOP candidates participate in third primary debate…

LAST NIGHT'S ELECTIONS

On the whole, Democrats walked away from Tuesday's elections with major wins. Mississippi incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves survived a challenge from a Democratic rival, but Trump-backed Daniel Cameron in Kentucky failed to defeat incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear in the deep-blue state. And in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's attempts to increase GOP power in the state legislature fell short – Republicans lost control of the House of Delegates and Democrats kept control of the state Senate.

Trump blamed Cameron's loss on a supposed link to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. But Trump's GOP rivals were quick to point fingers at the former president for Republican losses …Read more

Despite facing low poll numbers and concerns over the president's health, the Biden administration sees the 2023 elections as a great sign headed into 2024 …Read more

REMEMBER NOVEMBER: Top Takeaways from Election Day 2023 …Read more

END OF THE ROAD: Trucker who famously ousted longtime New Jersey Democrat loses bid for second term …Read more

WHITE HOUSE BLUES: Dems say Youngkin can't win a presidential bid after Tuesday's elections …Read more

PORN PROBLEM: Virginia lawmaker caught in sex scandal narrowly loses to Republican challenger …Read more

SIGNIFICANT VICTORIES: Who were the biggest winners on Election Day 2023? …Read more

MAJOR BLOW: Democrats shatter GOP hopes with big win in deep-red Kentucky …Read more

HE'S BACK: Tate Reeves wins second term as Mississippi governor …Read more

ABORTION FOR OHIO: State Trump carried by 8 approves controversial constitutional abortion amendment …Read more

TOUGH NIGHT: Virginia GOP falters in bid to win control of state legislature …Read more

Capitol Hill

TLAIB FALLOUT: Omar, Tlaib call on congressional leaders to condemn 'anti-Palestinian hate' …Read more

'ONE COUNT': Rep. Smith demands answers on DOJ's charging decisions of IRS leaker …Read more

TLAIB CENSURED: 22 Democrats join Republicans to censure Rashida Tlaib …Read more

Campaign Trail

IVANKA TAKES THE STAND: Ivanka Trump to testify in New York civil fraud trial …Read more

YOUTH VOTE: RFK Jr beating Trump, Biden among key age group in swing states …Read more

BAD NEWS BIDEN: Yet another poll shows Trump besting Biden in 2024 …Read more

Around the Country

RUNNING LOW: Millions of Americans facing winter heat shortfalls if fossil fuel shutdown proceeds: top US regulator …Read more

HEAR THEM ROAR: Locals scold Biden officials over plan to release grizzly bears near their communities in heated town hall …Read more

STEPPING DOWN: Top Pentagon UFO investigator to step down by end of the year: report …Read more