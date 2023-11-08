House Oversight subpoenas Hunter Biden, James Biden, Rob Walker for testimony amid impeachment inquiry

FIRST ON FOX: The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden and their business associate Rob Walker for testimony before the panel as part of its investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings, Fox News Digital has learned.

The committee also requested transcribed interviews from James Biden’s wife Sara Biden; President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son Beau who later was romantically involved with Hunter; Hallie Biden's older sister Elizabeth Secundy; and Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen.

Financial records the committee subpoenaed earlier this year revealed that members of the Biden family, including Hallie Biden and Sara Biden, received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Walker. Those records revealed that Hallie Biden received a payment from Walker’s account — Robinson Walker, LLC — in March 2017 totaling $25,000.

Walker worked on a joint-venture called Sinohawk Holdings, which was meant to be a partnership with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

JOE BIDEN RECEIVED $40K IN 'LAUNDERED CHINA MONEY' FROM BROTHER IN 2017, COMER SAYS

The committee also requested a transcribed interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski, who was also involved in Sinohawk Holdings.

"The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said. "Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests."

COMER DEMANDS WHITE HOUSE PROVIDE RECORDS TO PROVE $200K PAYMENT TO BIDEN FROM BROTHER WAS A LOAN

He added: "The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

The subpoenas come as part of the committee’s months-long investigation into the Biden family's business dealings and whether President Biden benefited from or was involved in his family’s business ventures.

The investigation, led by Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also feeds into the broader House impeachment inquiry against President Biden. That inquiry is being led by Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

SPEAKER JOHNSON: BIDEN ENGAGING IN ‘COVER-UP’ OF ROLE IN HUNTER BUSINESS DEALINGS, IMPEACHMENT PROBE CONTINUES

The subpoenaed and voluntary testimony will likely feed into the larger impeachment inquiry as Republicans seek to determine whether President Biden abused his office or committed any type of high crime or misdemeanor.

Comer, in September, subpoenaed personal and business bank records belonging to both Hunter Biden and James Biden. Those subpoenaed records have revealed new lines of questioning with regard to whether President Biden knew about or was involved in his family’s business dealings.

Last week, Comer said those subpoenaed bank records revealed that President Biden himself received $40,000 in "laundered China money" from the bank account belonging to James Biden and Sara Biden.

Comer said the "money trail" began in July 2017 when Hunter Biden demanded a $10 million payment from a CEFC associate. In a WhatsApp message, he claimed "he was sitting with his father and that the Biden network would turn on his associate if he didn’t pony up the money," Comer explained.

HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-PARTNER BOBULINSKI CALLS ON BIDENS TO JOIN HIM FOR TESTIMONY AFTER CLAIM HE LIED TO FBI

Hunter Biden in the WhatsApp message allegedly told a Chinese business associate from Chinese energy company CEFC that he and his father would ensure "you will regret not following my direction."

Hunter requested the $10 million wire for his joint-venture with CEFC called SinoHawk Holdings — which he worked on with James Biden, Walker and Bobulinski.

Comer, citing bank records he and his committee have obtained, said that on Aug. 8, 2017, the $5 million in funds were sent to Hudson West III, a joint-venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC associate Gongwen Dong. The same day, Hudson West III sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C. — a separate entity controlled and owned by Hunter Biden, Comer said.

Days later, on Aug. 14, 2017, Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by James Biden and his wife Sara Biden. By Aug. 28, 2017, Comer said Sara Biden withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group and later deposited it into her and James Biden’s personal checking account.

Comer said just days later, Sara Biden "cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000." The check had a memo line reading "loan repayment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Subpoenaed financial records also revealed that Joe Biden received a "$200,000 direct payment" in 2018 in the form of a "personal check" from James Biden and Sara Biden. That check was also labeled "loan repayment."

Comer has demanded the White House provide documentation to confirm that the checks were, in fact, repayments of personal loans, but the White House, so far, has not complied with those requests.