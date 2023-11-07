Ivanka Trump to testify in non-jury civil trial stemming from NY Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit

Ivanka Trump is expected to take the stand Wednesday to testify in the non-jury civil trial stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against her family and the Trump Organization.

The former president’s daughter was originally listed as a defendant in James’ lawsuit, in which she alleged Trump defrauded banks and inflated the value of his assets with the help of his children.

A New York Appeals Court, over the summer, dismissed Ivanka Trump as a defendant. That ruling also limited the statute of limitations.

Her expected court appearance comes after her attorneys filed a notice of appeal last week to reverse to the decision to require her to testify. Their request was denied.

Former President Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said his assets were actually undervalued. Trump has repeatedly said his financial statements had disclaimers, requesting that the numbers be evaluated by the banks.

And both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified during the trial that they had no involvement in the creation of financial statements, and said the Trump family did nothing wrong.

Ivanka Trump’s testimony is expected to last for hours and could move into Thursday. The former president’s daughter is expected to take questions from both state attorneys from the New York Attorney General’s Office, and Trump defense attorneys.

Ivanka’s expected testimony Wednesday comes after former President Trump took questions on the stand for hours on Monday— an unprecedented proceeding.

Trump demanded a jury Monday and called the civil trial against him and his businesses a "disgrace," while maintaining that James has "no case."

Trump described his forced testimony as "election interference" while maintaining that his net worth is "far greater" than financial statements during testimony Monday.

"I think this case is a disgrace," he said, adding that people are being "murdered" in New York as James is "watching this case."

"It’s a disgrace. It is election interference because you want to keep me in court all day long," Trump said while on the stand after testifying for more than five hours. "And Judge … I want a jury."

One of Trump's attorneys, at the end of the former president's testimony, said that in "33 years," they have "never had a witness testify better."

"An absolutely brilliant performance by President Trump. He's not backing down. He's told everyone the facts," the Trump attorney said. "Now that the American people know what's going on, maybe something will change."

James, a Democrat, sued Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization last year, alleging that he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets. James said the former president’s children – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – and his associates and businesses committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" on their financial statements.

James filed the lawsuit against Trump "under a consumer protection statute that denies the right to a jury," a Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"There was never an option to choose a jury trial," the spokesperson said. "It is unfortunate that a jury won’t be able to hear how absurd the merits of this case are and conclude no wrongdoing ever happened."

During Trump’s unprecedented testimony Monday, New York Judge Arthur Engoron tried to cut him off from providing lengthy answers to state lawyers’ questioning, and he even said, "I don’t want to hear everything he has to say."

But Trump defended himself and his businesses while on the stand and blasted the investigation, lawsuit and non-jury trial.

"They're trying to hurt me – especially her," Trump said, referring to James, "for political reasons."

Engoron in September ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud while building his real estate empire by deceiving banks, insurers and others by overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

"He ruled against me without knowing anything about me," Trump said on the stand. "He called me a fraud, and he didn’t know anything about me."

Meanwhile, Trump defense attorneys say they will likely move for a mistrial.