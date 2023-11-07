New poll shows RFK Jr. beating Trump and Biden among young Americans in swing states

A new poll published Tuesday shows independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has more support among young Americans in swing states than both the GOP frontrunner and incumbent president.

The New York Times and Siena College published a poll showing that Kennedy has more support among Americans under 45 in critical battleground states over both Presidents Trump and Biden.

According to the poll, 34 percent of registered voters between 18 and 29 are behind Kennedy for president.

Comparatively, Trump — the GOP frontrunner — only carries 29 percent of that age range while Biden, the Democratic nominee, carries just 30 percent.

Among the 30-44 age group, Kennedy carries 31 percent of support compared to Biden and Trump's matching 30s.

However, Kennedy is trailing behind the two presidents in the other age groups, with the independent candidate's lowest numbers coming from registered voters aged 45 and above.

At 20 percent support, Kennedy is heavily behind Trump and Biden in the 45-64 age group, who carry 41 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

Among registered voters aged 65 and up, Kennedy only carries 17 percent of the people polled while Trump took 37 percent and Biden took 39 percent.

The poll illustrates Kennedy's growing popularity with young Americans as he seeks the White House in an independent bid against Biden.

Kennedy announced last month that he would stop campaigning as a Democrat and instead make an independent run for the White House.

"Something is stirring in us, saying it doesn't have to be this way," Kennedy said, adding that Americans are "ready to reclaim their freedom and independence."

"I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate for President of the United States," Kennedy continued.

"But that's not all, I'm here to join you and make a new Declaration of Independence for our entire nation," Kennedy said. "We declare independence from the corporations that have hijacked our government."

Kennedy also said that he and the crowd assembled declared independence from both political parties as well as the "mercenary media."

Kennedy called for unity in the country and said that politicians getting "all of us to hate each other is all a part of their scam."

Kennedy was initially running as a Democrat in an intraparty challenge to Biden, but the DNC maintained support for the incumbent president and reiterated that they would not schedule primary debates.