Israel pushes deeper into Gaza as UN estimates 15,000 flee South

The Israeli government has confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are now in "the heart of Gaza City" amid their war against Hamas terrorists.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reported the developments on Tuesday, and said that Israeli soldiers were "tightening the noose".

"[Troops] have one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms," he said.

The official also confirmed that Hamas's most senior official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was isolated in his bunker in Gaza.

"[Sinwar is] cut off from his surroundings, his chain of command is weakening," Gallant explained.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano and Reuters contributed to this report