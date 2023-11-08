Israel pushes deeper into Gaza as UN estimates 15,000 flee South
Israel began operating in the heart of Gaza City on Wednesday, with the United Nations estimating that some 15,000 people fled to southern Gaza the day prior. Gaza's Hamas-run ministry of health claims that some 10,000 Gazans have been killed in the conflict, though it does not distinguish between terrorists and civilians.
The Israeli government has confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are now in "the heart of Gaza City" amid their war against Hamas terrorists.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reported the developments on Tuesday, and said that Israeli soldiers were "tightening the noose".
"[Troops] have one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms," he said.
The official also confirmed that Hamas's most senior official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was isolated in his bunker in Gaza.
"[Sinwar is] cut off from his surroundings, his chain of command is weakening," Gallant explained.
Israel’s military has shared a video purportedly showing a fiery attack on a Hezbollah "terrorist target."
The Israeli Air Force wrote on X that the attack happened overnight, with footage depicting a fireball emerging following an airstrike.
Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, has been engaging in border skirmishes with Israeli forces as military activity is heating up against Hamas inside the Gaza Strip.
The Air Force released the video as it continues its ground operation in Gaza, announcing early this morning that Mohsen Abu Zina – whom it described as the Hamas' "Head of Weapons and Industries" -- is the group's latest top official to be taken out.
"He served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets," the IDF said.
And for the third day in a row, Israel’s military has opened an evacuation route within northern Gaza for residents there to head south.
"The northern Gaza Strip area is considered a fierce combat zone, and time is running out to evacuate it," IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X. "They join hundreds of thousands who have responded to calls and moved south in recent days."
Israeli lawmakers passed new legislation making it illegal to view terrorist content under certain circumstances on Wednesday.
The new law, which has significant carveouts allowing for legitimate viewing of such content, carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. The law is primarily designed to prevent lone-wolf attackers from consuming pro-Hamas or Islamic State content, according to the Times of Israel.
Residents are exempt from the ban if they view such content “randomly, in good faith, or for a legitimate reason including providing information to the public, preventing terror attacks, or for research purposes,” the law states.
The law will remain active for two years, at which point the Knesset must vote to renew it.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre faced condemnation online after an initially hesitant response to a question about activists removing posters of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.
Numerous videos have gone viral of activists tearing down posters showing hostages that were taken in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed 1,400 in southern Israel.
A reporter noted to Jean-Pierre on Tuesday that there have been widely shared videos of individuals "tearing down signs" of Israelis currently being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. He proceeded to ask whether it is the White House’s view that "these actions should be condemned" or if the White House sees such activity as a "form of peaceful protest."
"I've sorta kinda seen the reporting," Jean-Pierre said. She went on to block further questioning from the reporter and declared, "I'm just not going to go into specifics on that particular thing."
"What I can say is there are real violent protests and threats that are happening right now and senior administration officials are aware of these reports which are deeply concerning and that is something that we’re focused on," she added.
This sparked a wave of backlash across social media.
President Biden's deployment of carrier strike groups to the Persian Gulf and Mediterranean might be a show of force, but his actions to deter 40 Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. forces amid the Hamas invasion of Israel raise questions, a former National Security Council official told FOX News.
Richard Goldberg, who served in the Trump administration and is now a senior adviser at Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the White House is not sending any message of deterrence amid its warship rearrangements.
He responded to comments from NSC spokesman John Kirby, who told reporters the administration is sending a strong signal of deterrence and "that there have been additional attacks on our troops doesn't necessarily mean that the war is widening."
Goldberg told "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday that he disagreed with Kirby, positing that Biden is instead sending "messages of appeasement" as they continue to seek a nuclear deal with Tehran and apparently refuse to renege on the recent unfreezing of Iranian assets in South Korean bank accounts.
The administration has said those funds are earmarked for and can only be used toward humanitarian means.
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven meeting in Tokyo this week, announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calling for "humanitarian pauses" to speed aid to the Gaza Strip.
"All parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers," said the statement, hammered out by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy. "We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and the release of hostages."
The G7 meeting comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening with Israel’s continued ground invasion forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee south on foot, running out of food and water in the north.
The ministers condemned "the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians," which they said is "unacceptable, undermines security in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace."
They also noted that the G7 is "working intensively to prevent the conflict from escalating further and spreading more widely."
Israeli Defense Forces say they eliminated a senior Hamas commander in charge of the terrorist organization's weapons and industries programs on Wednesday.
The IDF says it killed Mohsen Abu Zina in recent fighting, but it did not clarify whether he was killed in an airstrike or a ground operation. Israel is currently operating deep within Gaza City, working to clear out Hamas' labyrinth of tunnels underground.
"The IDF and ISA eliminated Hamas’ Head of Weapons and Industries, Mohsen Abu Zina," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "He served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets. We continue to operate in Gaza to eliminate Hamas."
Jewish Americans are taking drastic measures to protect themselves and their loved ones, with many turning to firearms for the first time amid an alarming surge in antisemitism nationwide.
Florida gun store owner David Kowalsky addressed the growing number of Jews seeking to buy firearms and train with guns during "America's Newsroom" as many fear for their safety as war rages between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.
"I have a lot of people coming in saying that they've never thought they'd be in this position where they had to purchase own or train with a firearm," Kowalsky told Dana Perino Tuesday. "And they're coming in and wanting more information on how to obtain one train with one and to be able to protect their family and loved ones."
Kowalsky said he has known people who have received direct threats since the war began one month ago following Hamas' unprecedented massacre on the Israeli people.
"Aside from neighborhoods being vandalized, synagogues, areas… saying they want to kill Jews and direct threats, they are very conscientious, very worried about what is going on around them and around the country in general.," Kowalsky said.
Antisemitism has surged 388% according to the Anti-Defamation League, taking root across college campuses and even outside the White House gates.
