Fox News Politics: Wray To Go

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Trump border czar fires back after House Dem promises ‘resistance’ to deportations

-New mission for House Republican military veterans: Support Trump defense secretary nominee Hegseth

-Red state AG slams Biden admin's attempt to 'rewrite' immigration law: 'Alice in Wonderland stuff'

Wray makes way as Trump choice Patel awaits confirmation

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced plans to step down from his post at the end of the Biden administration.

Fox News learned just moments before the announcement that Wray would make the announcement during an FBI town hall in Washington, D.C., during which thousands of FBI employees are expected to join virtually across the country.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down," Wray said during the town hall. "My goal is to keep the focus on our mission – the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."…Read more

White House

PARTING GIFTS: Biden admin extends $10B Iran sanctions waiver 2 days after Trump election win…Read more

WIDESPREAD DISAPPROVAL: Biden flip-flop on pardoning son Hunter is wildly unpopular with Americans, poll finds…Read more

BIG REPORT DROPS: House small business panel releases year-end report on 'partisan' Biden agency electioneering allegations…Read more

'SORRY': Outgoing Treasury Sec. Yellen 'sorry that we haven't made more progress,' believes deficit must be decreased…Read more

BENCHED: Biden, Democrats back away from bill that would give Trump more federal judges to appoint…Read more

FINAL GOODBYES: Biden could pardon these Trump antagonists amid Dem fears that 'revengeful first year' is looming…Read more

'TENS OF BILLIONS': Mast blasts Blinken over 'tens of billions' of US taxpayer dollars sent to Taliban post-Afghanistan withdrawal…Read more

Trump Transition

MONEY MOVES: Trump Treasury pick reveals whether Fed Chair Powell will finish term…Read more

POST-PRESIDECNY SENTENCING?: Bragg pitches post-presidency Trump sentencing in renewed push urging Judge Merchan to keep conviction alive…Read more

'FUELING OBESITY': GOP governor calls on incoming Trump officials to ban junk food in food stamps: 'Make America Healthy Again'…Read more

Capitol Hill

CHIPS DEPLOYED: Top DOGE senator demands answers on plan to exhaust CHIPs Act funds before Trump arrives…Read more

COMING BACK?: Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner, convicted of illicit contact with minor, files to run for NYC Council…Read more

TIME IS MONEY: House GOP fiscal hawks warn Trump tax cuts in danger of expiring under new Senate-backed plan…Read more

HANDICAPPING TRUMP: Manchin, Sinema tank Schumer lame-duck effort to secure Dem majority on top labor board…Read more

'GOING CRAZY': Outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman issues 'Dear White People' thread following Daniel Penny acquittal…Read more

ROOTING OUT WOKE: Democrats in a bind over defense bill that bans transgender surgeries for minors but boosts enlisted pay…Read more

'COMMON GROUND': Hakeem Jeffries says he's 'prepared to find common ground' with Trump next year…Read more

Across America

WORKING REMOTE: Nation's largest labor union for federal employees rebukes GOP's efforts to end telework…Read more

'REWARD': 'DeSanta Claus' strikes again: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces extra days off for state workers…Read more

D.A. DOUBLES DOWN: Fani Willis declines to share Jack Smith, Jan. 6 records, citing legal exemptions…Read more

FIGHTING BACK: Federal judge who refuses mental evaluation at age 97 fights suspension…Read more

E STREET SHUFFLE: Dem NJ gubernatorial candidate cops to faking playlist to feature Bruce Springsteen…Read more

'WASTING TAXPAYERS' MONEY': New Yorkers protest removal of 400 migrants from Albany hotels…Read more