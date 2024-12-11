'DeSanta Claus' strikes again: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces extra days off for state workers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state workers will get three extra days off this month.

"In addition to Christmas Day and New Years Day, our state workers will get three extra days off—December 23, 24 and 31—to spend more time with their families and loved ones this holiday season," the governor declared in a post on X.

State offices will be closed on all five of those days, according to a press release from the governor's office.

DESANTIS WELCOMES FLORIDA STATE LAWMAKER TO REPUBLICAN PARTY AS SHE DITCHES DEMOCRATS

"Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees," DeSantis said, according to the press release. "After a full year—including three costly hurricanes—we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season."

Last month "state workers were given off for November 27," the day before Thanksgiving, Dan Barrow of the Florida Department of Management Services confirmed to Fox News Digital via email on Wednesday.

The department's website lists nine dates "observed as paid holidays by state agencies," in 2024, including, New Year's Day, Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans' Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday following Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

TRUMP PRESSING DESANTIS TO NAME LARA TRUMP AS RUBIO'S SENATE SUCCESSOR: SOURCE

"Full-time employees are entitled to one personal holiday each year," the site also notes.

Last year, DeSantis announced that state offices would be closed Nov. 22, Dec. 26, December 29, and Jan. 2, on top of regular closures during the holidays, according to a November 2023 press release.

FLORIDA LAWMAKER INTRODUCES BILL TO REQUIRE DACA STUDENTS TO PAY OUT-OF-STATE TUITION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families," DeSantis said, according to the release. "Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season."