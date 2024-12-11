Nation's largest labor union for federal employees rebukes GOP's efforts to end telework

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the country's largest labor union for federal employees, is fighting back against GOP criticisms that government employees are abusing the use of remote work.

With the incoming Trump administration, Republicans have gone on the offensive when it comes to challenging remote-work and work-from-home policies that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been maintained for years later.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., unveiled a package of bills last week that she plans to introduce, aimed at holding the federal government more accountable for its use of taxpayer dollars. One of the bills seeks to require federal agencies to submit a report on the impacts of expanded teleworking since the pandemic, as well as details about how they plan to implement remote-work policies going forward.

Blackburn's bills coincide with a report penned recently by Sen. Joni Ernst, R–Iowa, chair of the new Department of Government Efficiency caucus, which posits ways to reduce the level of government employees working remotely, such as by tracking their individual productivity and tying it to their ability to work-from-home.

Meanwhile, AFGE, which represents roughly 800,000 civil servants, is rebuking these efforts, deriding them as "a deliberate attempt to demean the federal workforce and justify the wholesale privatization of public-sector jobs."

AFGE put out a press release Friday to "set the record straight" on what the group described as an exaggeration from GOP politicians about the misuse of telework. "AFGE believes that facts matter, and that lawmakers should be guided by the facts when making decisions that affect the lives of their constituents," the press statement said.

The document laid out a handful of "myths" about federal employee telework. Several they named came from Ernst's report that she presented to President-elect Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last week, including one that claims "nearly one-third" of the federal workforce is "entirely remote."

According to AFGE, only 10% of federal civilian workers "were in remote positions where there was no expectation that they worked in-person," citing an August 2024 report to Congress from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The labor group also challenged Ernst's claims from her report that "most federal workers are eligible to telework and 90% of [them] are," as well as her claim that only 6% of the federal workforce goes into the office every single day. Citing the same OMB report to Congress, AFGE argued that actually fewer than half – roughly 46% – of federal workers are eligible for telework, while adding that 54% of the federal workforce have jobs that require them to be in-person every single day.

In response to AFGE's challenge of her claims, Ernst said "the real myth" was that bureaucrats are showing up to work.

"Federal employees are already squealing, and the unions representing them are shamelessly fighting tooth and nail against returning to the office," the Iowa senator told Fox News Digital. "I invite public sector unions to support my legislation to track their productivity during the workday. This will show how hard they are working for the American people and settle this debate once and for all. In the coming days, I will be highlighting more profiles of ‘working’ from home. The tips from whistleblowers just keep coming into my office."

Other "myths" the labor union sought to debunk included claims from Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, both tapped by Trump to lead DOGE, and Russell Vought, Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget. One claim AFGE focused on from Musk argued that when you exclude federal personnel who cannot work remotely due to their day-to-day responsibilities, such as "security guards and maintenance personnel," the number of federal workers going into the office for at least 40 hours per week is around 1%.

A similar claim was also backed up by a source familiar with the data used in Ernst's report, who said the numbers used by AFGE are cherry-picked because they rely on federal workers who could not work remotely if they wanted to, such as Border Patrol officers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents.

Last week, AFGE secured a deal with the Biden administration's Social Security Administration to set current levels of telework at the agency through 2029. The move will impact roughly 42,000 federal workers, according to Bloomberg News, and will serve to protect the ability to do remote work until the agreed upon contract expires in five years.

Fox News Digital reached out to AFGE for comment, but did not receive a response by publication time.