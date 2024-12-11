Outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman issues 'Dear White People' thread following Daniel Penny acquittal

On the heels of Marine veteran Daniel Penny's acquittal, outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman issued a "Dear White People" thread on X which he started by saying he did not know why he felt the need to keep talking to white people.

"Dear White People, I don’t know why I feel the need to keep talking to you. I don’t know why part of me still has hope for you and for us. Some of you are too far gone. But maybe enough of you aren’t and will join us in fighting to end white supremacy," Bowman declared in the first post of his thread.

Bowman, who decisively lost the Democratic primary in New York's 16th Congressional District earlier this year, will soon depart from Congress because his term ends in less than a month.

"I just wanna call out the hypocrisy and evil of it all and just continue to hope. I won’t rely completely on you because I know what’s most important is to work with my community and other like minded allies in the fight for justice. But I guess I’ll just offer this," Bowman wrote. "I am 48 years old and I have seen countless incidents of brutal police violence and killings in my lifetime," he declared before going on to mention individuals including Rodney King, George Floyd, and others.

"Jordan Neely is the latest. He was sick. He was not a threat. He was subdued. Still not a threat. Daniel Penny choked him for 6 minutes. And killed him. We all watched it on camera, and he was still acquitted," the lawmaker asserted.

The congressman made the posts after Marine veteran Daniel Penny was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

"I’ve left out probably another hundred instances of this trauma in my life. For comparison, I ask white people, how many times have you seen a white man killed in cold blood on camera on your newsfeed? How many times have you even heard about this?" Bowman asked.

"The answer is never. You never have. And whenever you feel discomfort from your whiteness, Black people are harmed or killed. And there is never accountability or justice. This is the evil of white supremacy. It spans across geography and political parties and sickens us all," he declared. "I wish I didn’t have to live with all of this trauma deep in my bones. I wish I could just be free to be me. I marvel at the beauty and greatness of my people in spite of white supremacy. It’s extraordinary. That is what I will continue to lean on."

Bowman retweeted his "Dear White People" post, the first part of his multi-post thread, and commented, "Seems like I hit a nerve. White people on X going crazy on this one. Must’ve been a lot of truth in what I posted."

"Wow. This has been so triggering for so many of you. Do you realize you’re actually proving my point? If you are that triggered by this, imagine how I must feel when Black people are murdered consistently and there is no Justice. Y’all can’t handle a tweet. Fascinating," Bowman wrote in another post.