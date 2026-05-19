DOJ bars IRS from auditing Trump’s prior tax returns in settlement order signed by Blanche

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order Tuesday barring the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from examining President Donald Trump’s prior tax returns and blocking the agency from pursuing pending claims against Trump, his family or his businesses.

The order stems from a settlement agreement in Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, a case filed in the Southern District of Florida, according to the document signed by Blanche on May 19, 2026. The order also establishes what it calls an "Anti-Weaponization Fund."

"The Settlement Agreement directed the Attorney General to issue an order establishing funding and any other relevant requirements for the Fund," the order states.

The document says the United States "RELEASES, WAIVES, ACQUITS, and FOREVER DISCHARGES" claims tied to the case and is "FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED" from pursuing related actions against the plaintiffs.

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According to The Hill, the agreement bars the IRS from probing "tax returns filed before the effective date" of the settlement and blocks claims involving Trump, his family members and affiliated businesses. The outlet also reported the Justice Department created a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" tied to the settlement.

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The Trump administration did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

The order can be viewed here.