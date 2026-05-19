JD Vance says Trump is 'locked and loaded' to restart military campaign against Iran if nuclear talks fail

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Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is still pursuing a diplomatic deal with Iran but remains "locked and loaded" to restart the military campaign if nuclear talks collapse.

"It takes two to tango," Vance told reporters at a White House press briefing. "We are not going to have a deal that allows the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon.

"So as the president just told me, we're locked and loaded," Vance added. "We don't want to go down that pathway. But the president is willing and able to go down that pathway if we have to."

The administration sees two paths forward, according to Vance: a negotiated agreement that permanently blocks Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, or renewed U.S. military action.

VANCE WARNS IRAN THAT 'ANOTHER OPTION ON THE TABLE' IF NUCLEAR DEAL NOT REACHED

"We think the Iranians want to make a deal," Vance said. "The president of the United States has asked us to negotiate in good faith. And that’s exactly what we’ve done."

But Vance warned that diplomacy will not come at the cost of Trump’s core demand that Tehran never obtain a nuclear weapon.

"There’s an option B, and the option B is that we could restart the military campaign to continue to prosecute the case, to continue to try to achieve America’s objectives," Vance said. "But that’s not what the president wants. And I don’t think it’s what the Iranians want either."

TRUMP WARNS IRAN'S 'CLOCK IS TICKING': MOVE 'FAST' OR 'THERE WON'T BE ANYTHING LEFT'

The exchange came after Trump said he was just an hour away from ordering fresh attacks on Iran on Monday night.

"We were getting ready to do a very major attack [Tuesday], and I put it off for a little while — hopefully maybe forever," Trump said, "because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."

"There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out," Trump told reporters at the White House. "If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I’d be very happy."

The announcement marked the latest shift in Trump’s handling of the fragile ceasefire reached in mid-April. For weeks, the president has warned Iran that fighting could resume if it did not accept a deal, while repeatedly setting deadlines and then backing away from them.

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Over the weekend, Trump warned that " the Clock is Ticking " and said Iran needed to move "FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them."

Trump first disclosed the pause in a social media post Monday, saying he had ordered the U.S. military to be ready "to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice" if an acceptable deal is not reached.