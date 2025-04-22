House Republican enters race for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat, setting up high-stakes GOP primary

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., is officially entering the race to replace longtime retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Barr, who has served in the House for over a decade, is expected to kick off his campaign in Richmond, Kentucky this evening.

He's also releasing a video to launch the campaign that paints him as a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and a fierce opponent of "woke" trends on diversity, transgender inclusion, and U.S. energy dominance.

"The United States is the greatest country on Earth, and it’s not even close. But here’s the problem. The woke left wants to neuter America – literally," the Kentucky Republican said in the video.

"They hate our values. They hate our history. And goodness knows they hate President Trump. But here in Kentucky, that’s why we love him. I’m Andy Barr, and I’m running for Senate to help our President save this great country."

His candidacy sets up a high-profile primary race against former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In the video, Barr promised to "deport illegal aliens, instead of putting them up in luxury hotels," and "get rid of this anti-coal, do-gooder ESG garbage once and for all."

"Working with President Trump, I’ll fight to create jobs for hardworking Kentuckians, instead of warm and fuzzies for hardcore liberals," Barr said in the video. "And as a dad, let me be clear. I’ll fight to lock up the sickos who allow biological men to share locker rooms with our daughters."

His Senate campaign has also been blessed by House GOP leaders, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Leadership Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

"There is no bigger supporter of President Donald J. Trump and our MAGA movement than my dear friend Andy Barr," Scalise told Fox News Digital. "I am all-in for Andy in his campaign for the US Senate — proud to support him."

Stefanik said, "I am proud to call Andy a friend and I wholeheartedly endorse his campaign for US Senate. Kentucky needs a Senator who stands 100% with President Trump — that my friend, Andy Barr."

Barr said their support "is a strong signal to all Kentuckians that there is only one America First candidate in this race — and only one candidate with a proven record of getting our America First agenda across the finish line."

The conservative lawmaker has been known as a reliable leadership ally in the House and serves as chair of the House Financial Services Committee's subcommittee on financial institutions.

He's also a leader of several groups in the House, including the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, and the American Worker Task Force.

McConnell is the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history and the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber, only stepping down from leading the Senate GOP conference at the end of last year.

His final years in office have been marked by his rocky relationship with Trump, who has called for an end to McConnell's political career on multiple occasions.

Trump and McConnell have also broken on matters of foreign policy and defense. McConnell opposed two major Trump nominees in the national security sphere, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth.

McConnell also opposed Trump's Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Barr and Cameron's campaigns are a stark departure from that – both have painted themselves as staunch Trump allies.

And in Kentucky, where Trump outran former Vice President Kamala Harris by roughly 30%, the president's endorsement will likely prove decisive.