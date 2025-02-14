Andy Barr mulls Senate bid, says 'it's time for Kentucky to have a US senator who supports President Trump'

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Andy Barr’s decision on whether to run for U.S. Senate in Kentucky will be made "independent of the decisions that others make, including Sen. Mitch McConnell," he told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday morning, stressing that "it’s time for Kentucky to have a U.S. senator who supports President Trump."

The congressman, who currently represents Kentucky’s 6th congressional district, told Fox News Digital that he is "doing a lot of listening right now."

"I’m listening to supporters, advisors, friends, people I trust, but most importantly, I’m listening to my family and talking to my family, and I am grateful for the strong encouragement to run," he said. "A lot of constituents are encouraging me to run for the Senate, and I am grateful for the outpouring of financial support that’s coming my way."

But Barr said that "ultimately, this is going to be a family decision on our timeline."

"It will be a decision that we make independent of the decisions that others make, including Sen. McConnell, or others who have or will express an interest in running for the Senate in 2026, so this will be a family decision that we make," Barr said. "All I can say is, I am very, very grateful for the outpouring of support, mainly from Kentuckians, but people around the country who want to see strong, America First leadership in the U.S. Senate."

Sources close to Barr told Fox News Digital back in 2023 that he could be "a serious contender" for McConnell's seat in 2026.

In a veiled swipe at McConnell, Barr told Fox News Digital that "it’s time for Kentucky to have a U.S. senator who supports President Trump."

McConnell, at this point, has now opposed three of Trump's now-confirmed Cabinet secretaries: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"He votes against almost everything now," the president said of McConnell on Thursday. "He’s a, you know, very bitter guy."

Trump also said McConnell is "not equipped mentally" and said he "let the Republican Party go to hell."

Barr doubled down, saying: "I think it is time for Kentucky to have a U.S. senator who has a vision, not only to make America great again, but to make Kentucky great again, and I think that’s why a lot of people have encouraged me to run," Barr said. "They see me as someone who has been, and has a proven record of, supporting President Trump’s America First agenda, but also a very strong record of supporting the signature industries of Kentucky and building a very strong record of constituent services and accessibility to the people of Kentucky."

He added, "I have a vision for Kentucky, just like America, to be great again. I have a vision for Kentuckians to achieve their potential and to restore the American Dream for Kentuckians."

Barr said he believes the state has "enormous potential" and said that "with strong partnership with President Trump, we can deliver just extraordinary possibilities for the people of Kentucky."

When asked for comment, a McConnell aide told Fox News Digital that the senator has not made an announcement on his 2026 plans.

McConnell, who will turn 83 later in February, stepped away from serving as the Senate Republican leader in November 2024. McConnell was the longest-serving party leader in U.S. Senate history.

Meanwhile, Barr told Fox News Digital, "I’m my own man."

"People try to peg me as this type of Republican or that type of Republican, but at the end of it, I’m an America First conservative who loves my home state, the commonwealth of Kentucky," he said.

"I think what sets me apart is that nobody else looking at the race has been in the trenches on the job with President Trump to drain the swamp," he continued. "I’ve got a proven record, and I think that does differentiate me from anyone else."

But Barr stressed that his decision on whether to run for the U.S. Senate "is not dependent on anybody else."

"I’m just going to remain focused on working with President Trump and working with his team to deliver on his America First agenda — we don’t have any time to waste," Barr told Fox News Digital. "And so that’s my focus right now."