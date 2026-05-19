WATCH: CENTCOM chief unloads after Dem asks ‘how many more Americans’ must die in Iran war 

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Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper sharply rebuked Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton during a tense House Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday after the Massachusetts Democrat questioned "how many more Americans" would die because of what he called a failed Iran strategy.

"It doesn't seem to be going well," Moulton, D-Mass., said of the Iran war. "And I would like to know how many more Americans we have to ask to die for this mistake."

"I think it’s an entirely inappropriate statement from you, sir," Cooper responded.

Moulton shot back: "It’s not a statement, it’s a question."

TRUMP’S IRAN STRATEGY SHOWCASES ‘DOCTRINE OF UNPREDICTABILITY’ AMID STRIKE THREATS AND SUDDEN PAUSE

Fourteen U.S. service members have died in combat since the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury Feb. 28.

Moulton, a Marine Corps Iraq War veteran and frequent critic of the Trump administration’s Iran strategy, pressed Cooper repeatedly on what he described as the widening consequences of the conflict, including instability in the Strait of Hormuz, rising oil prices and reports that Iran had rebuilt parts of its missile infrastructure.

Cooper pushed back on several of the claims, calling reports that Iran had reconstituted key missile sites "inaccurate" and repeatedly emphasizing that U.S. forces had achieved their assigned military objectives.

The hearing came just after Trump said he directed the military to pause planned operations against Iran for Tuesday at the request of Gulf allies who wanted negotiations with Tehran to continue. The U.S. has been adhering to a ceasefire since April 7.

Gulf leaders asked Trump to pause strikes because "serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond," he wrote on Truth Social Monday.

"This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!" he said.

DEMS SIDESTEP PAST ‘REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS’ DEMANDS AS THEY CHALLENGE TRUMP’S IRAN WAR AUTHORITY

The confrontation capped hours of contentious exchanges in which Democrats repeatedly pressed Cooper and Pentagon officials on whether the administration had a viable strategy beyond military strikes, whether ongoing operations complied with the War Powers Resolution and whether the conflict was making the United States less secure despite major battlefield gains against Iran.

Democrats also repeatedly challenged the administration over whether ongoing operations complied with the War Powers Resolution, arguing the continued blockade of Iranian ports and military exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz amounted to active hostilities.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., pressed Cooper over continued military operations in the region, noting U.S. forces had fired on Iranian tankers and exchanged fire with Iranian forces even after the administration notified Congress that hostilities had ended.

"The fact of the matter is that hostilities continue," Garamendi said, accusing the administration of disregarding Congress and the Constitution.

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Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., similarly argued that the blockade itself constituted "an act of war," while several Democrats questioned whether the administration planned to seek congressional authorization for any future escalation.

Republicans on the panel, meanwhile, defended the campaign as a historic military success that dramatically weakened Iran’s ability to threaten the United States and its allies.

Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said U.S. operations had "rolled back 40 years of Iranian military investment" and argued the campaign had made both the United States and its allies safer.

Cooper later testified that Iran was "significantly less capable" than before the strikes and said U.S. military action had "derailed Iran’s strategy" across its nuclear, missile and proxy networks.