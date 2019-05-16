Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital following hip surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter was released Thursday from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Georgia following successful hip replacement surgery.

The Carter Center announced that the 39th president left the hospital and will begin physical therapy. Carter, 94, had the procedure after suffering a fall at his home on Monday that resulted in a broken hip.

Carter's wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, also left the hospital Thursday morning after being admitted overnight for observation after she felt faint, the Carter Center said in a statement.

"Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days," the statement said.

President Carter is expected to teach his regular Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend. Earlier this month, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg attended the class with his husband.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, is the oldest living ex-president, following the death of President George H.W. Bush in November 2018.