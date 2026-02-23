Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Georgia lawmaker calls for ICE surge after Savannah teacher allegedly killed by illegal immigrant

Rep Buddy Carter is running for US Senate in Georgia

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Savannah congressman mourns 'beloved educator' allegedly killed by illegal immigrant in GA Video

Savannah congressman mourns 'beloved educator' allegedly killed by illegal immigrant in GA

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., spoke with Fox News Digital after a teacher in Savannah was killed by a man fleeing ICE agents.

A Georgia congressman is calling for a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to his state after a teacher was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant fleeing law enforcement.

"It is truly a tragedy," Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital. "This is something that should have never happened."

A special education teacher at a K-8 school in Savannah, Ga., was killed when Oscar Vasquez Lopez ran a red light while trying to leave the scene of an ICE operation earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

A split image of Rep. Buddy Carter and ICE agents

Rep. Buddy Carter is calling for more ICE agents in his home state of Georgia after the killing of a Savannah teacher. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images; John Moore/Getty Images)

DHS said Vasquez Lopez is "a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala who was issued a final order of removal by a federal judge in 2024."

Carter, who has previously called for more ICE agents in Georgia's capital, said he believed having more federal agents throughout the Peach State could help prevent such tragedies in the future.

"I've already called for more ICE agents to be in Atlanta, and now I'm calling for more ICE agents to be out throughout the state of Georgia," Carter said. "Listen, this is serious. We need to get rid of the criminal illegal immigrants here in this country. We'll deal with the others later."

Carter cited reports that claim there are roughly 500,000 illegal immigrants residing in Georgia.

Oscar Vasquez Lopez booking photo

Guatemalan national Oscar Vasquez Lopez faces homicide charges after allegedly killing a Savannah, Georgia, teacher while fleeing ICE. (Department of Homeland Security)

ICE REVEALS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ARRESTS IN JUST ONE DAY AFTER ROUNDING UP 'THUGS' CONVICTED OF VILE CRIMES

"It would be naive of us to think that some of those aren't criminal illegal immigrants," he said.

DHS said Vasquez Lopez was charged with vehicular homicide by the Chatham County Police Department after the fatal collision, in which he sustained "minor injuries."

The department said ICE agents had attempted a traffic stop when Vasquez Lopez "initially complied" but then fled, making an illegal U-turn and running a red light before striking the teacher's car.

Trump listens in a meeting in January 2026

President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2026. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Tensions over ICE have reached a fever pitch after President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, which recently concluded after the administration directed a surge of federal officers to the Midwest city to withdraw.

A U.S. citizen was shot and killed by ICE agents last month while attempting to leave the scene of a demonstration, though she was accused by the federal government of trying to hit one of the agents with her car while fleeing.

Weeks later, a second U.S. citizen was killed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents while recording them during a separate anti-ICE demonstration.

