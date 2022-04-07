Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

FLOTUS’ Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tests positive for COVID-19

LaRosa says he has not been in 'close contact' with the first lady

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
McConnell rips COVID spending behavior, talks midterm politics Video

McConnell rips COVID spending behavior, talks midterm politics

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joins 'Special Report' for a wide-ranging exclusive interview.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa has tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News has confirmed.

MAINE SEN. SUSAN COLLINS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, IS EXPERIENCING ‘MILD SYMPTOMS’

LaRosa confirmed his positive diagnosis and said he has not been in close contact with the first lady in a statement to Fox News Thursday night.

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a panel on cancer during a visit to the Mays Cancer Center, February 23, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a panel on cancer during a visit to the Mays Cancer Center, February 23, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. ( (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images))

"I was out this week until this [morning] but I haven’t been in close contact," LaRosa said.

LaRosa joins a growing list of individuals in the nation's capitol who have tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Michael LaRosa, Biden Administration, attends "Politico X Showtime", a cocktails and conversation event co-hosted by Politico Playbook and Showtime’s The Circus, at the International Spy Museum on March 22, 2022, in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Michael LaRosa, Biden Administration, attends "Politico X Showtime", a cocktails and conversation event co-hosted by Politico Playbook and Showtime’s The Circus, at the International Spy Museum on March 22, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Earlier today, it was announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., had also tested positive for the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics