FLOTUS’ Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa has tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News has confirmed.

MAINE SEN. SUSAN COLLINS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, IS EXPERIENCING ‘MILD SYMPTOMS’

LaRosa confirmed his positive diagnosis and said he has not been in close contact with the first lady in a statement to Fox News Thursday night.

"I was out this week until this [morning] but I haven’t been in close contact," LaRosa said.

LaRosa joins a growing list of individuals in the nation's capitol who have tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Earlier today, it was announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., had also tested positive for the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive.