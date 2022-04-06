Commerce Secretary Raimondo tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department announcement comes one day after Raimondo attended the North America's Building Trades Unions legislative conference in Washington, D.C.

"Today, after experiencing mild symptoms, Secretary Raimondo tested positive for COVID using an at-home antigen test," the department said in a statement. "She is fully-vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms. She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency."

Raimondo's office also stated they are conducting contact tracing to notify any individuals Raimondo may have infected. Raimondo will quarantine at home for five days, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Raimondo is the latest high-level member of President Biden's administration to test positive for the virus.

CIA Director William Burns tested positive last week, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki also tested positive on March 22 and quarantined for five days. It was the second time she had contracted the disease, with the first being in October 2021.