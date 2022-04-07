Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a test on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet.

Warnock said that he has received his COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, and plans to isolate while he is sick.

Late this afternoon after a routine test, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate," Warnock said. "If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.