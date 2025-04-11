Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania man charged with threatening Trump, ICE agents, other officials

Shawn Monper, 32, lives in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the president was shot during a campaign rally last July

Brie Stimson
Published
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats against President Donald Trump, other U.S. officials and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Shawn Monper, 32, lives in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the president was shot during a campaign rally last July. 

Trump looking serious

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats against President Trump, other U.S. officials and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE ) officials, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.