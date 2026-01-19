FLASHBACK: Far-left activist who organized Minnesota church storming praised convicted cop killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A far-left activist who organized the storming of a Christian church on Sunday to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously praised convicted law cop killer Assata Shakur.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, who, according to her website, is a civil rights lawyer and "scholar-activist," helped to organize the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Armstrong posted a video of the protest, which she referred to as "our demonstration." The video showed dozens of agitators streaming into the church and shouting anti-ICE slogans. Armstrong claimed that a pastor associated with the church is also involved with ICE.

In the post, she wrote, "It's time for judgment to begin and it will begin in the House of God!"

Armstrong is a former law professor turned full-time activist. In several posts on her Facebook page, she espouses far-left views and activism. She has also been a key organizer of the boycotts against Target over its decision to scale back its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

In an opinion piece published in The Minnesota Star Tribune in July, Armstrong advocated for a boycott of Target, accusing the store of having "rolled back its DEI efforts, pulled inclusive displays from shelves and aligned itself with the very forces attacking democracy and racial progress."

In a September 26 post, Armstrong had high praise for Shakur, who was convicted of the murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1977. Armstrong called her "a brave, wise, powerful, and revolutionary Black woman."

Shakur, whose birth name was Joanne Chesimard, died in Havana on Sept. 25, decades after breaking out of prison and escaping to the communist island. She was a member of the Black Liberation Army, which the FBI describes as "one of the most violent militant organizations of the 1970s."

Shakur was convicted of the murder of the state trooper, who left behind a wife and 3-year-old son, during a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973. She was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and other crimes, and was sentenced to life in prison. She escaped from prison in 1979 and lived underground before surfacing in Cuba in 1984.

The FBI and the New Jersey attorney general each offered a $1 million reward for her capture, and in 2013, she was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List.

In her post, Armstrong wrote, "We will continue to recite the Assata Shakur chant at the end of protests and demonstrations in her memory," adding the hashtag "#AssataTaughtMe."

Fox News Digital reached out to Armstrong for comment but did not receive an immediate response.