First lady Melania Trump confirms negative COVID-19 test, says son Barron tested positive but is now negative

First Lady Melania Trump revealed Wednesday that her 14-year-old son with President Trump, Barron, contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative.

Barron remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his positive diagnosis, the first lady said.

The White House initially said the youngest Trump heir tested negative after both of his parents contracted the virus weeks ago, but subsequent tests revealed a positive diagnosis. More recently, Barron has tested negative, according to Melania Trump.