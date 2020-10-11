Trump indicates he no longer has the coronavirus, says he is 'immune'

President Trump on Sunday indicated that he no longer has the coronavirus and claimed that he is now "immune" from the disease as he is set to rejoin the campaign trail soon.

"Yes, and not only that, it seems like I'm immune, so I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway," Trump said in response to a question from "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo about whether his doctor's note indicates he no longer has the coronavirus. There is not yet confirmation that Trump has tested negative for the virus.

"The president is in very good shape to fight the battles," Trump added. "I beat this crazy horrible China virus... I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good."

Trump made the comments the day after his first public appearance since being diagnosed with the coronavirus Saturday. The interview is a continuation of a virtual media blitz the president has been engaged in this week as he convalesces.

The president also addressed criticism of his Saturday event.

"The White House doctors are the best .. .they said totally free of spreading, there's no spread," Trump said, adding that he was on the White House balcony for his Saturday event. There was some mask-wearing at the event but very little social distancing amongst the attendees of the event, similar to the highly-criticized Rose Garden event announcing Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump also defended his record from the initial stages of the pandemic, noting that he was initially criticized for barring travel from China in January.

"It should have never happened, it's China's fault," Trump said, saying there were some predictions that more than 2 million people could die and the U.S. dead count is now above 200,000. "There are those that say we did a phenomenal job."

Trump's conversation with Bartiromo also comes just weeks ahead of a presidential election and on the eve of the first day of Senate hearings for his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also working to negotiate a coronavirus stimulus package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Trump on Friday said he wants legislation with a larger price tag than Pelosi had previously been asking for, just days after saying he had shut down negotiations on any bill before the presidential election.

Bartiromo asked Trump about the status of the stimulus negotiations.

"Republicans want to do it we're having a hard time with Nancy Pelosi, she thinks she can influence the election," Trump said. "The Republicans want to do it. We want to do stimulus, we want to help the airlines again."

Trump this week said he wanted a stimulus package with a larger price tag than either Pelosi or Republicans are asking for, which would be higher than $2 trillion. It was a stark reversal from earlier in the week when he said he was telling his representatives to stop negotiating a stimulus package before the presidential election. Even if Pelosi and Trump's administration can agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, it could face a tough fight in the Senate where Republicans have been reluctant to support any spending more than $1 trillion.