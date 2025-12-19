Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

State Department

FIRST ON FOX: State Department says the Trump administration has revoked over 95,000 visas so far

Fox News confirms that over 95,000 visas have been revoked under Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Gillian Turner Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The State Department confirmed to Fox News on Friday that over 95,000 visas have been revoked thus far under the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This is an escalation from the 85,000 visas revoked previously reported earlier this month, citing safety concerns. New policies under the Trump administration for visas have included stricter scrutiny surrounding the H-1B program and expanded travel restrictions.

More than 8,000 of the visas revoked belong to international students, according to previous reporting from Fox News Digital.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVOKES RECORD 85,000 VISAS IN SWEEPING IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN TARGETING SAFETY THREATS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Over 95,000 visas have been revoked thus far under the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
 

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue