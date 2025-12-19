FIRST ON FOX: State Department says the Trump administration has revoked over 95,000 visas so far

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The State Department confirmed to Fox News on Friday that over 95,000 visas have been revoked thus far under the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This is an escalation from the 85,000 visas revoked previously reported earlier this month, citing safety concerns. New policies under the Trump administration for visas have included stricter scrutiny surrounding the H-1B program and expanded travel restrictions.

More than 8,000 of the visas revoked belong to international students, according to previous reporting from Fox News Digital.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



