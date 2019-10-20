Warren says she'll reveal plan to pay for 'Medicare-for-all' soon, amid fears of rising middle-class taxes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that in the upcoming weeks she would detail how to pay for her proposal for a government-run "Medicare-for-all" plan.

The Massachusetts Democrat and White House candidate said at a town hall in Indianola, Iowa: "What I see … is that we need to talk about the cost, and I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about specifically the cost of 'Medicare-for-all,' and specifically how we pay for it."

Estimates place the 10-year cost of the "Medicare-for-all" plans at $32-34 trillion.

She added about the universal health insurance plan: "This is something I’ve been working on for months and months, and it’s got just a little more work until it’s finished."

Warren, whose status has risen in recent months, making her a presidential primary frontrunner, came under attack from her 2020 White House rivals at Tuesday night’s primary debate over her refusal to discuss whether taxes would go up for Americans to pay for her proposal.

On Sunday at the town hall, she reiterated her promise that the financial burden of "Medicare-for-all" wouldn’t be on everyday Americans: "I will not sign a bill into law that does not reduce the cost of health care for middle-class families."

After the town hall, she added: "The whole plan will be out; you’ll be able to look at it."

The intraparty battle over implementing "Medicare-for-all" versus strengthening the nation’s health-care law – known as the Affordable Care Act – has been a leading and divisive issue in the race for the presidential nomination.

"Every single person who is running for president of the United States on the Democratic side right now knows that families are getting crushed by the cost of health care," Warren said during the town hall. "They also know that the cheapest possible way to make sure that everyone gets the health care they need is 'Medicare-for-all,' and that's why I support 'Medicare-for-all.'"

