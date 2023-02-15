Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department
Published

DOJ won't charge Matt Gaetz with crimes in sex trafficking probe

DOJ officials confirmed to Gaetz's lawyers that he would 'not be charged with any crimes'

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz speak out on investigating the weaponization of the FBI Video

Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz speak out on investigating the weaponization of the FBI

Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz discuss the House Judiciary Committee's hearing probing the federal government's unequal application of the law on 'Hannity.' 

The Justice Department will not pursue charges against Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a years-long probe into sex trafficking allegations. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gaetz's office confirmed that "the Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., 

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPMATT GAETZ MAINTAINS HE IS INNOCENT AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: 'THIS WAS AN OPERATION TO DESTROY ME'

Gaetz has maintained his innocence in the matter since it was first reported in March of 2021 that Gaetz was under investigation over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics