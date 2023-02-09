Gaetz introduces resolution to end military and financial aid to Ukraine, urge peace deal

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is introducing a resolution in the House on Thursday that calls on the Biden administration to end U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine -- while also urging all involved to secure a peace agreement after nearly a year of war in the region.

The resolution, introduced by Gaetz and 10 co-sponsors calls for the U.S. to "end its military and financial aid to Ukraine and urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement."

The resolution notes that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has been the top contributor to the Ukrainian war effort, with more than $110 billion in financial, military, and humanitarian aid to the U.S. ally. It includes more than $27.4 billion in security assistance.

In January the U.S. announced additional security assistance, including approval by President Biden of 31 Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine. On top of that, reports suggest another $2 billion could be in the pipeline.

"This is about freedom, freedom for Ukraine, freedom everywhere," Biden said, making that announcement.

The resolution lists the enormous amount of equipment that the U.S. has provided to the country since the beginning of the conflict. It also cites Pentagon officials who have said the munitions have "severely depleted United States stockpiles, weakening United States readiness in the event of conflict."

It also claims that by providing assistance, the U.S. is inadvertently contributing to civilian casualties, and notes U.S. estimates that 40,000 civilians had died in the conflict.

Concern about the continued U.S. funding of the war has grown among a subset o f Republicans as the conflict has dragged on, with lawmakers highlighting issues at home that could use additional funding – including what they see as a failure to protect the U.S. border against a historic migrant crisis.

Gaetz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. has been the top contributor to what he called an "everlasting conflict."

"America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war," he said. We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately."

The co-sponsors on the resolution include Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Paul Gosae, R-Ariz., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Mary Miller, R-Ill., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Ralph Norman, R-S.C. and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Gaetz had taken aim at both parties for the additional funding for Ukraine earlier this week on the House floor, asking if there was a limit to the funding the U.S. was prepared to provide.

"How much more for Ukraine? Is there any limit?" he asked on the House floor. "Which billionth dollar really kicks in the door? Which redline we set will we not later cross?"

Republican leadership had broadly remained in favor of funding the war effort. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said in December said that "providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the No. 1 priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans."

However, in October House Leader Kevin McCarthy was more cautious, saying that Republicans wouldn’t write a "blank check" for Ukraine.