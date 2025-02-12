DOGE slashes millions more in canceled 'nonsense' contracts across several federal agencies

FIRST ON FOX: Elon Musk's DOGE team has successfully canceled millions of dollars of government contracts that the administration says were a waste of taxpayer dollars.

A senior administration official told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that DOGE has worked with various agencies to cancel several contracts in the Social Security Administration, the Departments of Homeland Security and Labor, and several other areas.

"Taxpayer dollars will no longer be wasted on nonsense," the official told Fox News Digital.

The canceled spending includes a $36,000 contract for DEI related workshops at Homeland Security and the cancellation of a $1 million contract that supports the "Gender X Initiative" and involves public-facing SSA applications that allow for the "non-binary" field.

At the Department of Agriculture, a $1 million contract for a diversity communications campaign for agricultural professionals has been canceled.

Contracts are also being canceled at the Forest Service, a branch of USDA, including one for $375,000 on DEI and onboarding services and another for $30,000 on a "Central America Gender Assessment Consultant."

The Department of Agriculture will also cancel a $230,000 contract for Brazil forest and gender consultant services.

The Department of Labor, according to the official, will cancel a $4 million contract for DEI consultation services and training in its Jobs Corps program.

Trump's Environmental Protection Agency is canceling a $100,000 contract to purchase a two-year subscription with Gartner HR Leaders to "obtain research and advisory services covering employee experience, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and work-life integration."

The Trump administration has cut hundreds of millions of dollars of contracts across various departments in the government, with many related to DEI efforts that Trump railed against on the campaign trail as programs that make the United States weaker by focusing on gender and race rather than meritocracy.

DOGE posted on Jan. 28 that the group is "saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President's Executive Orders."

Many Democrats in Congress have rallied against DOGE arguing that it represents a "constitutional crisis" and making the case that the cuts are too drastic and are slashing vital government programs.

