'This has to stop': House Dem faces backlash for 'promoting physical violence' at DOGE protest

A Democratic congressman is facing heat from conservatives on social media after promoting the idea of a "street fight" at a protest pushing back against Elon Musk’s recent efforts to slash government waste through the newly created DOGE office.

"This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand," Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who has represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 2020, said at a rally in Baltimore on Monday outside the Social Security Office.

Mfume, who was elected to fill the seat of the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, added that DOGE stands for "the department of government evil."

Conservatives on social media were quick to criticize Mfume. They accused him of inciting violence and wondered aloud why more media outlets weren’t picking up the comments.

'DOGE BOYS': DEMS FUME OVER SPENDING CUT SPREE AT RALLY OUTSIDE TRUMP'S NEXT POTENTIAL TARGET

"A ‘street fight’ to stop cuts to wasteful spending?" GOP Sen. Mike Lee posted on X . "Those are fighting words. And they’re not honorable words."

"Remember when Trump pumped his fist and said fight after someone almost blew his brains out and the press claimed it was a call to violence?" Red State writer Bonchie posted on X . "Meanwhile…"

"You can almost hear the Democrat party’s 31% approval rating slide further down a hill with clips like this," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X . "Not only are Democrats openly promoting political violence, they’re promoting political violence over funding trans surgeries in South America."

MEET THE YOUNG TEAM OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERS SLASHING GOVERNMENT WASTE AT DOGE: REPORT

"WATCH: @RepKweisiMfume (D-MD) riles his supporters up for a ‘street fight’ against President Trump's agenda on rooting out government waste and corruption," the Trump White House’s rapid response team posted on X.

"So @realDonaldTrump, what’s the plan for dealing with Congressional members who are inciting violence?" Women For America First Executive Director Kylie Jane Kremer posted on X . " This has to stop & there should be consequences for any MOC who continues to do this."

"Dems calling for a 'street fight," the American Firearms Association posted on X. "Never give up your firearms because we all know these Communist Dems are thirsty for blood!"

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Mfume spokesperson said, "Congressman Mfume was talking about going neighbor to neighbor and person to person to fight to win the hearts, minds, and souls of disaffected voters who didn’t participate in the last election or who are turned off by the current process."

"He believes everybody needs to be engaged and you have to be able to fight where people are to talk with them and to get them engaged and bring them back to the fold."

The spokesperson added that Mfume is "not opposed to cutting waste, fraud, and abuse."

"He is the Ranking Member of the United States House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations and that has been a focus of his bipartisan work alongside Subcommittee Chair Pete Sessions for the last two years. Congressman Mfume supports many things to make government run better, including ending cost overruns at the Department of Defense, tackling the underworld of fraud and improper payments associated with government spending, and establishing a scorecard within agencies which measures their ability to curb waste – he has worked with at least a dozen inspector generals on these issues."

The Trump administration appears primed to target the Social Security Administration as part of its DOGE efforts, Fox News Digital previously reported, prompting strong pushback from Democrats who have largely opposed DOGE, arguing it represents a constitutional crisis and a threat to democracy.

"We have one simple message, which is: Elon Musk, keep your hands off our Social Security," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., told the crowd in Baltimore.

MAXINE WATERS, HOUSE DEMS RIPPED FOR 'UNHINGED' CLASH WITH SECURITY GUARD AT EDUCATION DEPT

"Over the last 21 days, we have seen Elon Musk conducting illegal raids on federal agencies with his DOGE crew," the senator said. "This is a recipe for corruption by the DOGE boys."

Musk and other Republicans have argued that a significant amount of waste exists in the federal entitlement system and pushed back on the accusation that legitimate benefits will be taken away.

"At this point, I am 100% certain that the magnitude of the fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, etc) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you’ve ever heard by FAR," Musk recently posted on X. "It’s not even close."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On no planet does @DOGE want to take away anyone’s Social Security check," Sen. Lee posted on X. "And on no planet is violence warranted by what @DOGE is actually trying to do—stop waste, fraud, and abuse in government."

Musk responded to Lee's post by saying, "Yeah, I can’t emphasize this enough! The goal of auditing the Social Security Administration is to stop the extreme levels of fraud taking place, so that it remains solvent and protects the social security checks of honest Americans!"

Fox News Digital previously reported that, according to Just Facts, a nonprofit research institute, SSA disbursed roughly $2 billion in fraudulent or improper payments in 2022, which it calculated was enough "to pay 89,947 retired workers the average annual old-age benefit of $21,924 for 2023."

Fox News Digital's Aubrie Spady contributed to this report